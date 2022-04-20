With Innovative Design, GIMME Beauty's Detangling Hairbrush is 'Game-Changing'

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading beauty and haircare brand, GIMME Beauty, was recently ranked the number one best-selling hairbrush on Amazon. In a single weekend, GIMME sold 7,000+ hairbrushes and completely sold out their medium patent-pending Detangling Brush.

In a world of innovation-lacking hair brushes that cause painful damage, GIMME has perfected a versatile, revolutionary detangling brush for all hair types, including thick, medium, and fine textures.

Jeff Durham, Chief Executive Officer at GIMME (a Durham Brands Family Company), said, "At our core, we celebrate individual beauty and aim to elevate it with disruptive inventions. Women put up with hair struggles they simply don't need to, and the GIMME Detangling Brush is turning a painful, damaging daily practice into a habit they look forward to. We're thrilled our customers have rated it the best option for all different hair types."

With revolutionary design and technology that places consumers at the core focus of their research and development, the GIMME Detangling Brushes are infused with negative ion technology to reduce static and frizz. As the perfect option for colder, winter months, the GIMME Detangling Brush reduces tangles and snags for easier styling and hair care.

With 650+ five-star reviews and rated the "Best Thick Hair Detangling Brush," GIMME's game-changing brush offers flexible nylon bristles that are heat resistant and anti-static and frizz. With an ergonomic handle grip for firm yet gentle control, thick hair beauty lovers will no longer experience tender-headedness and pulling of hair.

For medium-textured hair, the soft-touch velvet grip handle offers flexibility combined with structure. Beauty lovers rave about the comfort and ease of detangling even with wet hair.

For fine hair, the GIMME Detangling Brush reduces the need for heat styling, which causes both short- and long-term damage to the hair. Beauty lovers can create a smoother, polished hair appearance, no matter the style and length, with the innovative design of GIMME's cushion-based flat brush that massages the scalp with gentle, flexible bristles.

"To watch thousands of beauty lovers flock to the GIMME detangling brush, making it the best-selling brush on Amazon was a huge achievement for our product, brand, and team. We're honored to serve women around the world with game-changing design and much-needed industry innovation," said Jeff Durham.

To learn more about GIMME's viral detangling brush, see details for fine, medium, and thick hair.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

To apply to join GIMME Beauty's community of affiliates and business partners, visit https://gimmebeauty.com/pages/community.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1: GIMME Beauty





GIMME Beauty









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment