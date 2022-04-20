VantAI Forms Research Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to Identify Novel Protein Degraders

VantAI will pair its induced proximity platform with BI’s deep early discovery experience to identify targeted protein degraders with enhanced properties for traditionally “undruggable” targets

NEW YORK and INGELHEIM, Germany, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VantAI, an AI-first induced-proximity company, and Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that the two companies have entered into an early discovery research collaboration focused on degrading traditionally “undruggable” targets.



The collaboration will initially focus on one degrader program combined with multiple proprietary E3 ligase platforms. The two organizations and their scientists will leverage VantAI's geometric deep learning platform to computationally streamline the design of new molecules optimized for each E3 platform, leveraging unique target-E3 interface contacts to create innovative routes for important drug parameters such as potency and selectivity.

"We're extremely excited to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim in the induced proximity space, particularly on ‘undruggable’ disease targets, where new approaches are needed to overcome long-standing hurdles” said Dr. Zachary Carpenter, Founder and CEO of VantAI. “BI’s deep early discovery experience and VantAI’s unique geometric deep learning technology are well poised in combination to unlock novel solutions with significant advantages for patients”



Boehringer Ingelheim has provided VantAI with an undisclosed upfront consideration along with additional preclinical, clinical, and commercial milestones. In addition, Boehringer Ingelheim has exclusive commercial licenses to the degraders that are developed for the initial target under this agreement and will be responsible for global development and commercialization.

About VantAI

VantAI leverages the cell's most powerful systems through rationally-designed small molecule proximity inducers - building on nature's blueprint using Deep Learning. These ML models make VantAI uniquely suited to power a best-in-class solution for induced proximity, where the nuance of protein-protein interactions and the ability to understand and model large complex biological interactomes, such as protein degradation, has outsized influence on drug success. Our evolutionary scoring learns from naturally occurring interfaces, allowing generative models to design smaller more “glue-like” molecules that form highly cooperative ternary complexes. VantAI has collaborated with numerous leading biopharma partners to launch new development programs with exciting properties enabled through its unique ‘Protein-Contact-First’ approach—at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. VantAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV). For more information, please visit http://www.vant.ai

