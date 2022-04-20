Delta 9 to Open Thirty-fifth Cannabis Retail Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the grand opening of its thirty-fifth Delta 9 Cannabis retail store, and thirteenth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba. Delta 9’s newest retail store is located in the heart of the busiest shopping district in Winnipeg West.



“The opening of our newest Winnipeg store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in our retail segment of our business. Two weeks ago, we announced the acquisition of a 17 retail store chain in Alberta and we expect to continue expanding our retail portfolio across Canada through organic growth and strategic acquisitions in the coming months,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We started 2020 with four retail stores and now have 35 cannabis retail stores in operation across the Canadian Prairies. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy to roll up additional cannabis retail stores into the Delta 9 retail network over the next 12 months.”

Delta 9’s welcoming retail cannabis concept, combined with a focus on convenient and high traffic shopping destinations have been a successful part of the Company’s overall vertical integration strategy. Within a 2 km range the area tenants include: Walmart Super Center, Canadian Tire, Shoppers Drug Mart, Safeway, Liquor Mart and Dollarama. This section of Portage Ave traffic corridor is close to the west end of Winnipeg and sees over 100,000 vehicles every day.

The new store is located at 3421 Portage Ave and is part of the Crestview Mall. The location offers plenty of free parking spaces and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens, concentrates. Store hours are 10:00am to 10:00pm, Sunday to Thursday and 10:00am to 11:00pm, Friday and Saturday.

Delta 9’s is pleased to provide online and click and collect services for the Crestview location like most of our other cannabis stores in Manitoba. With the click of a mouse, customers can browse and sort through a complete inventory of cannabis products and reserve any product. Delta 9’s online platform features allow an order to be ready in two hours or less along with free delivery services for all Manitobans. Check our Click-and-Collect and Same Day Delivery on the Delta 9 website today. https://www.delta9.ca/

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

