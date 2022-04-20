Delta 9 to Launch Canada’s First Mobile Cannabis Store

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the launch of its first mobile cannabis store, licensed by the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (“LGCA”) to sell cannabis on-site at the 2022 Dauphin Countryfest and the 2022 Rock the Fields Minnedosa music festivals. Delta 9 is working with the LGCA to ensure the mobile unit meets the same safety and security requirements as Delta 9’s permanent retail store network. The Company believes this will be Canada’s first licensed mobile retail store to sell cannabis at music festivals.



“We are excited to be the first cannabis retailer in Canada to develop a mobile store concept and receive temporary licenses from our regulator to participate in these flagship music festivals this summer in Manitoba,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “These festivals are premier country and rock events in Manitoba and this represents a new milestone for cannabis availability in Canada. Our team is also currently exploring additional mobile and seasonal store opportunities in Manitoba and elsewhere.”

The mobile retail store is built on a secure, 8 ft x 26 ft self-contained trailer. Customers will enter the mobile store from the rear via a pull-down ramp and place their orders at one of two interior checkouts. The majority of the interior space in the trailer will be used to house the necessary cannabis inventory in a secure vault setting.

Delta 9’s mobile retail store concept, will be placed in the campground area at the Dauphin Countryfest and Rock the Fields of Minnedosa and will sell a variety of cannabis products such as: pre-rolled joints, cannabis beverages, vape pens, gummies, whole flower and small accessories such as one-hitters and pipes. The Company will also provide recycling containers on-site so people can recycle their cannabis packaging and vape carts.

Dauphin’s Countryfest is Canada’s longest running country music festival, taking place July 1 – 3, 2022 with a full lineup of some of Canada’s the best performers in country music. Rock the Fields Minnedosa is Canada’s premier classic rock festival with outstanding rock performers being held at the Club Regent Casino & Event Centre Main Stage and the Co-op Hilltop Stage. Delta 9 developed the mobile store for the 2022 events in partnership with the Tweed, Sundial, Truss and Wyld cannabis brands.

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

