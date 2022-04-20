Industrial Robots, Cryobioprinting, Photonic Quantum Computing and Digital Therapeutics Market Growth Forecasts 2022: Focus on Genoskin, Helical Nanomagnets, MIT and Stanford University

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Industrial Robots, Cryobioprinting, Photonic Quantum Computing, and Digital Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Inside R&D TOE features the development of artificial muscle for microbots using novel techniques that can be used in various applications in the healthcare and military industries. The TOE covers innovations based on the cryobioprinting of the human tissue using additive manufacturing that is vital during clinical tests and organ transplant surgeries. The other focal point of the TOE is the use of precise mind controlled prosthetics for effective muscle motor control for people with amputations.
The TOE additionally provides insights on the use of highly efficient membranes for various chemicals separations. The TOE also provides the latest innovations in the use of industrial robots to enhance production efficiency, the development of simplified photonic quantum computing to improve efficiency, use of advanced immunotherapy for cancer treatment, and the use of digital therapeutic solutions to reduce the anxiety and pain of the patient during surgeries.
Inside R&D Technology Opportunity Engine covers global innovations in virtually all technology areas. The publisher provide intelligence and insights on innovations spanning a wide variety of industry areas, including automation, electronics, sensors, information and communication technologies, manufacturing, health, wellness, medical devices, pharma, biotechnology, materials, coatings, renewable fuels, automotive, power systems, sustainable energy solutions and innovations that contribute to a cleaner and greener environment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunities In Industrial Robots, Cryobioprinting, Photonic Quantum Computing, And Digital Therapeutics
- Innovations In Industrial Robots, Cryobioprinting, And Digital Therapeutics
- New Technique To Fabricate High-Performance Microbots
- MIT's Value Proposition For Microbot Fabrication
- MIT's Microbot - Investor Dashboard
- Leveraging 3D Printing For Cryobioprinting
- Harvard's Value Proposition For Microbot Fabrication
- Harvard University's Cryobioprinting - Investor Dashboard
- Helical Nanomagnet Based 3D Printing For Smart Material Development
- University Of Cambridge's Value Proposition For Helical Nanomagnets Fabrication
- Helical Nanomagnets - Investor Dashboard
- Industrial Robots That Can Read Coworkers' Minds
- China Three Gorges University's Value Proposition
- China Three Gorges University's - Investor Dashboard
- Ultra-Precise Mind-Controlled Prosthetic
- Technique To Provide Individual Finger Control Of Prosthetic Devices Using The Nerves In A Patient's Residual Limb
- Highly Efficient Membrane For Various Chemical Separations
- Value Proposition Of Membrane Separation
- Osmoses - Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Carbon Fiber & Recycling Technology For Composite Materials
- Differently, Moldable Nanocomposite Biogenic Sensor Efficiently Tracks Hand Movements
- Simplifying Photonic Quantum Computing To Improve Efficiency
- Stanford University's Value Proposition Puts One Atom To Multiple Tasks
- Stanford University - Investor Dashboard
- Advancing Off-The-Shelf Cancer Immunotherapy
- UCLA'S Value Proposition High Volume Production Of Immune Cells
- UCLA - Investor Dashboard
- Cost-Effective Separation Of Rare Earth Elements
- ORNL's Value Proposition Creates More Efficient Extractants
- ORNL - Investor Dashboard
- 3D Printed Footwear Fights Avian Foot Disease
- Nus' Value Proposition Provides Customized Remedy For Pododermatitis
- Nus - Investor Dashboard
- Digital Therapeutic Solution Reduces Patient Anxiety
- Hypnovr's Value Proposition Provides Customized Stress Relief For Patients
- Hypnovr - Investor Dashboard
- Improved Pathological Skin Profiling
- Genoskin's Value Proposition Increases Analytical Throughput
- Genoskin - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- China Three Gorges University
- Genoskin
- Harvard
- Helical Nanomagnets
- MIT
- NUS
- ORNL
- Osmoses
- Stanford University
- UCLA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o41p9c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.