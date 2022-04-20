DSV, 956 - REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 956



At the Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2022, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 6,000,000 by cancelling 6,000,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 20 April 2022.

Following the cancellation of the 6,000,000 shares, the share capital of DSV A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 234,000,000 divided into 234,000,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 234,000,000 voting rights.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment