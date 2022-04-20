3D Printing, Robotic Grippers, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Industrial Automation Market Report 2022: Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in 3D Printing, Robotic Grippers, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Industrial Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine for 2022 covers innovations pertaining to 3D printing, robotic grippers, autonomous mobile robots, and industrial automation. Some of the innovations profiled include micro metal 3D printing technology, contactless robotics grippers, AI-based manufacturing, and autonomous mobile robots powered by Internet of Things.



The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.

Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Micro Metal 3D Printing Technology

Holo - Value Proposition

Holo-Investor Dashboard

Contactless Robotic Grippers

No-Touch Robotics - Value Proposition

No-Touch Robotics-Investor Dashboard

Highly Efficient Warehouse Automation

Atmos Enables Widespread Warehouse Automation Solutions

Atmos Systems - Investor Dashboard

Robotic Solutions for the Construction Industry

Pace Robotics' Solution to Disrupt the Indian Construction Industry

Pace Robotics - Investor Dashboard

Ai-Based Manufacturing Platform

Value Proposition of Landing Ai

Landing Ai - Investor Dashboard

Intelligent Automation in Metal Manufacturing

Value Proposition of Machina Labs

Machina Labs - Investor Dashboard

Digital Platform for Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Value Proposition of Sig

Sig - Investor Dashboard

Autonomous Mobile Robots Powered by Internet of Things

Value Proposition of Forwardx Robotics

Forwardx Robotics-Investor Dashboard

3D Printing Solutions for Enhancing Operational Efficiency

Value Proposition of 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation-Investor Dashboard

2. Industry Contacts

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corporation

Atmos Systems

Forwardx Robotics

Holo

Landing AI

Machina Labs

Pace Robotics

