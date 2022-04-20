3D Printing, Robotic Grippers, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Industrial Automation Market Report 2022: Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in 3D Printing, Robotic Grippers, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and Industrial Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine for 2022 covers innovations pertaining to 3D printing, robotic grippers, autonomous mobile robots, and industrial automation. Some of the innovations profiled include micro metal 3D printing technology, contactless robotics grippers, AI-based manufacturing, and autonomous mobile robots powered by Internet of Things.
The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures global electronics-related innovations and developments on a weekly basis. Developments are centered on electronics attributed by low power and cost, smaller size, better viewing, display and interface facilities, wireless connectivity, higher memory capacity, flexibility and wearables.
Research focus themes include small footprint lightweight devices (CNTs, graphene), smart monitoring and control (touch and haptics), energy efficiency (LEDs, OLEDs, power and thermal management, energy harvesting), and high speed and improved conductivity devices (SiC, GaN, GaAs).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
- Micro Metal 3D Printing Technology
- Holo - Value Proposition
- Holo-Investor Dashboard
- Contactless Robotic Grippers
- No-Touch Robotics - Value Proposition
- No-Touch Robotics-Investor Dashboard
- Highly Efficient Warehouse Automation
- Atmos Enables Widespread Warehouse Automation Solutions
- Atmos Systems - Investor Dashboard
- Robotic Solutions for the Construction Industry
- Pace Robotics' Solution to Disrupt the Indian Construction Industry
- Pace Robotics - Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Based Manufacturing Platform
- Value Proposition of Landing Ai
- Landing Ai - Investor Dashboard
- Intelligent Automation in Metal Manufacturing
- Value Proposition of Machina Labs
- Machina Labs - Investor Dashboard
- Digital Platform for Food and Beverage Manufacturing
- Value Proposition of Sig
- Sig - Investor Dashboard
- Autonomous Mobile Robots Powered by Internet of Things
- Value Proposition of Forwardx Robotics
- Forwardx Robotics-Investor Dashboard
- 3D Printing Solutions for Enhancing Operational Efficiency
- Value Proposition of 3D Systems Corporation
- 3D Systems Corporation-Investor Dashboard
2. Industry Contacts
- Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- 3D Systems Corporation
- Atmos Systems
- Forwardx Robotics
- Holo
- Landing AI
- Machina Labs
- Pace Robotics
