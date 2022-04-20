Purpose Investments Celebrates One Year of World’s First Ether ETF with New Crypto Web Platform

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after launching the world’s first Ether spot ETF (Purpose Ether ETF; TSX ticker: ETHH), Purpose Investments Inc. (Purpose) today launched Purpose Crypto Corner, a new cryptocurrency hub on its website to help educate investors and advisors of all experience levels with digital assets. Purpose is also preparing to launch the first spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia with Cosmos Asset Management (Cosmos AM) for a target date of April 27.



“We launched Purpose Ether ETF to give retail and institutional investors an easy way to access this amazing asset. Since launching, we’ve seen Ether’s price rise and fall, but despite its volatility, our long-term outlook is extremely optimistic. With Ethereum 2.0 around the corner, we believe Ethereum’s value proposition will only grow. Of all the cryptocurrencies, Ether is one that I’m most excited about,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Purpose.

Following its launch, Purpose Ether ETF quickly became a worldwide industry favourite for retail investors and institutions alike. Its global popularity is in part because of its ability to accurately track performance to the underlying Ether tokens, giving the fund a competitive advantage over futures-based products and non-redeemable trusts. Now a year later, the fund continues to reduce friction that retail and institutional investors have accessing the crypto space, giving retail investors a way to securely invest in Ether without the high fees of transactions on crypto exchanges and providing institutions with a secure, easy way to trade, hold, and allocate Ether in their portfolios.

In conjunction with ETHH’s first year anniversary, Purpose today launched Purpose Crypto Corner, a cryptocurrency investing and education hub, to signify its continued commitment to democratizing the sometimes-intimidating world of digital assets.

“Our interest in cryptocurrency goes beyond investing, and we wanted our web presence to reflect that. Our aim is for Purpose Crypto Corner to become the global go-to source for people of all experience levels with crypto—whether they’re an advisor with a billion-dollar book exploring crypto investment options or someone completely unfamiliar with the space who wants to learn the basics of Bitcoin, Ether and all crypto,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product at Purpose.

With the launch of Purpose Crypto Corner, Purpose continues to build bridges between the crypto community, the financial services sector, and the general public. Its new crypto hub, which can be found on the Purpose website at www.purposeinvest.com/crypto/overview, provides a central repository for cryptocurrency educational and investment content. It offers a vast array of topical blog posts, FAQs, and whitepapers on subjects ranging from Bitcoin mining to Ether staking to stablecoins. Those interested in crypto investing are able to quickly compare the offerings of different Purpose funds so they can easily find what best suits their needs.

Purpose is also partnering with Cosmos AM to deliver a much-anticipated Bitcoin ETF to the Australian market for retail and institutional investors. The ETF—Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF (CBTC) — is anticipated to launch on April 27. Cosmos AM has been at the forefront of the development and innovation around cryptocurrency ETFs in Australia, including the launch of DIGA, the first pure cryptocurrency ETF, in 2021. Through this partnership, Purpose and Cosmos AM intend for the Bitcoin ETF to be the first of many new crypto products and investment options in the region.

To learn more about Purpose Ether ETF, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-ether-etf. To explore Purpose’s new cryptocurrency education and investment hub, please check out Purpose Crypto Corner: https://www.purposeinvest.com/crypto/overview.



About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. As with any investment, there are risks to investing in investment funds. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. Crypto assets can be extremely volatile and there is no guarantee that the amount invested will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.