OpGen’s Subsidiary Ares Genetics Commercially Launches New Sequencing and Analysis Services Globally

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that its subsidiary, Ares Genetics (“Ares”), which strives to become a leader in bacterial genomics and AI-powered prediction of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), is commercially launching a series of new genome sequencing and analysis services globally.



In March 2022, the WHO emphasized the critical importance of microbial genome sequencing for pandemic preparedness in its new 10-year strategy1 for the global genomic surveillance of pathogens with pandemic and epidemic potential. To help curb the global spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) pathogens, Ares Genetics is expanding its commercial offering of sequencing and analysis services aimed at clinical microbiologists and specialists in public health and infection prevention and control. The new services include ARESid and ARESiss Express.

ARESid enables accurate and comprehensive detection and surveillance of bacterial and fungal microbes in a culture-free fashion directly from native patient specimen or environmental samples. Due to the semi-quantitative nature of ARESid, the sequencing and analysis service is equally suitable for pathogen detection and for microbiome profiling applications.

ARESiss Express accelerates the company’s well-established platform for whole genome sequencing of clinical isolates. “We are delighted to respond to customer demand by introducing ARESiss Express,” said Dr. Arne Materna, CEO of Ares Genetics. “ARESiss Express builds on our clinically validated platform for whole genome sequencing of bacterial isolates but reduces turnaround times from ARESiss by more than 80% to five business days in order to enable microbiologists and epidemiologists to analyze and respond to local outbreaks in a timely manner.”

ARESiss Express reports include outbreak relevant information - for instance on pathogen identity and type - as well as actionable information on AMR, thanks to the company’s proprietary technology enabling the AI-powered prediction of antibiotic susceptibility and resistance directly from genomic data for a wide range of pathogen drug combinations.

ARESid and ARESiss Express sequencing results are accessible to customers via AREScloud, a web application for which the company plans to release a number of new features over the coming months.

Customers can submit orders for both sequencing services, to be performed at Ares Genetics’ service laboratory in Vienna, Austria. U.S.-based sequencing services will be launched later this year

Customers looking to enhance their data interpretation pipelines can access the AREScloud platform immediately by subscription to the service.

All Ares Genetics products and services are for research use only.

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

