Prosper Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Option Star Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper” or the “Company”) (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated April 20th, 2022 with CAVU Mining Corp. (“CAVU”) (CNSX: CAVU), a company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, to grant CAVU the right to earn and acquire Prosper’s 51% interest (the “Option”) in the Star Project located in the province of British Columbia (the “Proposed Transaction”). Under the terms of the LOI, CAVU may exercise the Option by: (i) issuing 1,250,000 common shares in the capital of CAVU to Prosper within seven days after execution of the Definitive Agreement (defined below) (the “Effective Date); and (ii) making cash payments to Prosper in the following amounts:



$100,000 within seven days of the Effective Date;

$285,000 by July 1, 2022;

$385,000 within one year of the Effective Date; and

$385,000 within two years of the Effective Date.

Should CAVU not exercise the 51% option in full, Prosper will have a 30-day period from the termination date of the Option to purchase CAVU’s 49% interest in the Star Project for a lump sum cash payment of $500,000.

“Prosper is focused in Red Lake at its flagship Golden Sidewalk Project,” commented Pete Bernier, President & CEO, “The Star has sat idle for a number of years and Prosper will become a significant shareholder of CAVU through the transaction. This will provide Prosper shareholders with exposure to active exploration on two high quality assets.”

The parties intend to enter into a definitive option agreement which will govern the Proposed Transaction (the “Definitive Agreement”).

