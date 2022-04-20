FTI Consulting’s Edward Westerman Named to 2022 NACD Directorship 100 List

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Edward Westerman, a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) Directorship 100 list, which highlights the most influential leaders in corporate governance.



Mr. Westerman co-leads FTI Consulting’s Risk & Investigations practice, which helps leading companies, law firms and other entities around the globe conduct internal investigations and mitigate corporate risk.

“Congratulations to Ed on being named to the NACD Directorship 100 list and for being recognized as one of the most influential leaders in and around the boardroom,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “This recognition demonstrates the innovation and integrity that Ed consistently brings to this profession and reflects his dedication to helping clients see corporate investigations through to a successful conclusion.”

Mr. Westerman has more than 20 years of experience providing consulting and expert services regarding investigations and other forensic matters. He is often engaged by counsel representing companies and board of director committees to conduct internal investigations in connection with subpoenas, government inquiries and whistleblower allegations concerning accounting and financial reporting fraud, corruption and misappropriation of assets. Mr. Westerman has testified in depositions, arbitrations and courts and has served as an arbiter, special master and third-party neutral in various engagements. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Westerman said, “I am delighted to be named to the NACD Directorship 100 list alongside so many experienced corporate directors and corporate governance experts. When companies are faced with high-stakes regulatory inquiries or whistleblower allegations and they face significant business and reputational risk, my colleagues and I are committed to helping clients successfully navigate their investigations and the regulatory landscape.”

The NACD will honor this year’s winners at the 2022 NACD Directorship Awards Gala on June 22. Honorees will also be featured in NACD Directorship magazine’s annual list of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

