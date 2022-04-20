Growth Opportunities in the Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G Market: Creating Topological Quantum Bits

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and 5G" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the ICT-led innovations in quantum computing, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and 5G. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.



ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management, and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.



The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.

These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions, and many more. The global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, the publisher also closely looks at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.



Key Topics Covered:





Innovations In Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and 5G

Creating Topological Quantum Bits

Paul Scherrer Institute's Value Proposition Uses Computer Models to Streamline Research

Paul Scherrer Institute - Investor Dashboard

Diagnostic tool to Improve Quantum Computers

Sandia's Value Proposition Combines Multiple Measurements For More Detailed Reports

Sandia National Laboratories - Investor Dashboard

Virtual Reality Program Trains Tomorrow's Welders

StrataTech's Value Proposition Addresses All Phases Of Welding Operations

StrataTech - Investor Dashboard

VR Platform Helps Keep Seniors Fit and Socially Engaged

Rendever's Value Proposition Blends Physical and Cognitive Well-Being

Rendever - Investor Dashboard

Server Brings Artificial Intelligence to Edge Computing

Lenovo's Value Proposition Uses Rugged Design to Enhance Performance

Lenovo - Investor Dashboard

Novel Solution For End-to-End Smart Grid Operation

Gridspertise's Value Proposition Brings Smart Grid Capabilities to Secondary Substations

Gridspertise - Investor Dashboard

5G Edge Computing Rides The Rails

Huber+Suhner's Value Proposition Cuts Capital Costs and Saves Space

Huber+Suhner - Investor Dashboard

Bringing Enterpise Quality VR Performance to Individuals

Varjo Technologies' Value Proposition Provides Superior Comfort and Optical Performance

Varjo Technologies - Investor Dashboard

Platform Trains Data For Annotation

Platform Organizes and Labels Datasets and Monitors Ai Model Status

V7 Labs - Investor Dashboard

AI-Enabled Automl Platform Increases Productivity and Reduces Time to Market

Automl Platform Generates Dataset Predictions and Insights to Improve Business Return On Investment

Prevision.io - Investor Dashboard

Platform Finds Trustworthy Luggage Storage Locations

Economical and Convenient Way to Store Luggage On An Hourly Basis

Luggagehero - Investor Dashboard

A Privacy-Focused Smart Home Hub

Unifying and Simplifying Smart Home Controls

Homey - Investor Dashboard

Synthetic Data to Accelerate The Analytics Development Cycle

Strategic Investments From Leading Organizations A Major Strength For Mostly Ai

MOSTLYAI - - Investor Dashboard

Immersive 3D Platform For Learning Applications

GigXR's Customer Base Expansion Within A Short Period Of Time Is Its Core Strength

GigXR - Investor Dashboard

All-In-One Gateway Panel For Smart Home Applications

ORVIBO's Scalability A Major Selling Point For The Company to Expand Its Customer Base

ORVIBO - Investor Dashboard



