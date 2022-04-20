Growth Opportunities in the Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G Market: Creating Topological Quantum Bits

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities In Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and 5G" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot of the ICT-led innovations in quantum computing, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and 5G. This issue focuses on the application of information and communication technologies in alleviating the challenges faced across industry sectors in areas such as retail, healthcare, BFSI, and manufacturing.
ITCC TOE's mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization, and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management, and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets.
These innovations have a profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions, and many more. The global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, the publisher also closely looks at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
- Innovations In Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and 5G
- Creating Topological Quantum Bits
- Paul Scherrer Institute's Value Proposition Uses Computer Models to Streamline Research
- Paul Scherrer Institute - Investor Dashboard
- Diagnostic tool to Improve Quantum Computers
- Sandia's Value Proposition Combines Multiple Measurements For More Detailed Reports
- Sandia National Laboratories - Investor Dashboard
- Virtual Reality Program Trains Tomorrow's Welders
- StrataTech's Value Proposition Addresses All Phases Of Welding Operations
- StrataTech - Investor Dashboard
- VR Platform Helps Keep Seniors Fit and Socially Engaged
- Rendever's Value Proposition Blends Physical and Cognitive Well-Being
- Rendever - Investor Dashboard
- Server Brings Artificial Intelligence to Edge Computing
- Lenovo's Value Proposition Uses Rugged Design to Enhance Performance
- Lenovo - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Solution For End-to-End Smart Grid Operation
- Gridspertise's Value Proposition Brings Smart Grid Capabilities to Secondary Substations
- Gridspertise - Investor Dashboard
- 5G Edge Computing Rides The Rails
- Huber+Suhner's Value Proposition Cuts Capital Costs and Saves Space
- Huber+Suhner - Investor Dashboard
- Bringing Enterpise Quality VR Performance to Individuals
- Varjo Technologies' Value Proposition Provides Superior Comfort and Optical Performance
- Varjo Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Platform Trains Data For Annotation
- Platform Organizes and Labels Datasets and Monitors Ai Model Status
- V7 Labs - Investor Dashboard
- AI-Enabled Automl Platform Increases Productivity and Reduces Time to Market
- Automl Platform Generates Dataset Predictions and Insights to Improve Business Return On Investment
- Prevision.io - Investor Dashboard
- Platform Finds Trustworthy Luggage Storage Locations
- Economical and Convenient Way to Store Luggage On An Hourly Basis
- Luggagehero - Investor Dashboard
- A Privacy-Focused Smart Home Hub
- Unifying and Simplifying Smart Home Controls
- Homey - Investor Dashboard
- Synthetic Data to Accelerate The Analytics Development Cycle
- Strategic Investments From Leading Organizations A Major Strength For Mostly Ai
- MOSTLYAI - - Investor Dashboard
- Immersive 3D Platform For Learning Applications
- GigXR's Customer Base Expansion Within A Short Period Of Time Is Its Core Strength
- GigXR - Investor Dashboard
- All-In-One Gateway Panel For Smart Home Applications
- ORVIBO's Scalability A Major Selling Point For The Company to Expand Its Customer Base
- ORVIBO - Investor Dashboard
