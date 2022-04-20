Royal Vopak: Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Annual General Meeting

Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Annual General Meeting

Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 20 April 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 20 April 2022 passed the following resolutions:

● Positive advisory vote implementation remuneration policy for the 2021 financial year.

● Adoption of the financial statements for the 2021 financial year.

● Approval of the proposed dividend. A dividend of EUR 1.25 per ordinary share with a nominal value of EUR 0.50 will be distributed wholly in cash on 28 April 2022. As from 22 April 2022, the shares of Vopak will be listed ex-dividend on Euronext Amsterdam.

● Discharge from liability of the Executive Board members’ conduct of the company’s affairs for the 2021 financial year.

● Discharge from liability of the Supervisory Board members’ supervision exercised for the 2021 financial year.

● Re-appointment of Mr. F. Eulderink (Frits) as a member of the Executive Board for a term of 4 years.

● Appointment of Mr. M.E.G. Gilsing (Michiel) as a member of the Executive Board for a term of 4 years.

● Re-appointment of Mrs. L.J.I. Foufopoulos - De Ridder (Lucrèce) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

● Re-appointment of Mr. B. van der Veer (Ben) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

● Re-appointment of Mr. M.F. Groot (Mel) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

● Authorization of the Executive Board for a period of 18 months, up till and including 19 October 2023, to acquire, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, for valuable consideration, fully paid-up ordinary shares in Royal Vopak, on the stock exchange or otherwise, up to the maximum number that may be held by the company in accordance with the law and the Articles of Association in force at the date of acquisition.

● Appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor of Royal Vopak and their engagement to examine the company’s financial statements for the 2023 financial year.





This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.

