Global Digital Publishing and Content Streaming Market Report 2022 - Featuring Adobe, Xerox and Google Play Among Others

Dublin, April 20, 2022



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital publishing and content streaming market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Major companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market include Adobe, Xerox, Google Play, Georg von Holtzbrinck and REL.



The global digital publishing and the content streaming market are expected to grow from $140.70 billion in 2021 to $164.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $296.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.8%.



The digital publishing and content streaming market consist of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that publish on the internet a broad range of content by advertisers and publishers. This content includes periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing, and financial magazines. It also includes entertainment, gaming, comic book, art, and travel publishing exclusively on the internet. Internet publishing and broadcasting also include broadcasting on the internet in the form of audio or video like internet radio stations. This market includes sales from subscriptions, advertisements, and other services offered on its portals.



The main types of digital publishing and content streamings are content streaming and digital publishing. Streaming content is an audio or video file which is played while it is being downloaded over the Internet. The different products include subscription, on-demand and are used in various applications such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the digital publishing and content streaming market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for the app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms. For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rising in user engagement by as much as five times.



Content streaming service providers are offering low-priced subscription services, especially for video streaming, in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and some African countries, for more scalable and cost-effective content delivery. For example, Netflix offers its monthly plan starting at INR 500 ($7.1) in India, whereas subscription plans in the US start at $7.99. Netflix subscription in Brazil starts at BRL 19.9 ($5). Similarly, Amazon offers a Prime Video subscription which costs $119 a year in the US and INR 999 ($14.5) in India.



