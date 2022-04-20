XR Immersive Tech CEO Invited to Speak at Big Data Conference Metaverse Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - XR Immersive Tech Inc . (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF) is pleased to announce that CEO Tim Bieber has been selected as a speaker at this years Global Big Data Metaverse Virtual Conference April 27-29, 2022 on how VR gaming and entertainment will be a foundational part during the first wave of the Metaverse.

Tim Bieber will be discussing “The Emerging VR Metaverse” and offering insight regarding where we are in terms of virtual reality and where we are heading with respect to its relationship to community building and social interactivity, connectivity, and accessibility. Alongside these important pillars, opinions on the integration of Blockchains, NFTs, DeFi, and decentralization through crypto currencies will be explored. Join him starting at 10:50 AM PST on April 28th by registering on the Global Big Data Metaverse Virtual Conference website .

Fundamental to XR Immersive Tech’s vision of both VR and location-based entertainment is the belief that the first wave of the Metaverse needs to be as approachable as possible, fun, social and immersive. Ensuring this step is handled with care and consideration for players will encourage adoption as well as break through the noise and hype to the reality of what is possible and what consumers truly want and deserve.

Alongside the principles of the Metaverse, Tim Bieber will be offering his perspective and professional insight into how the bridge between reality and virtual reality can be achieved through immersive technology. XR Immersive Tech’s own UNCONTAINED hyper-immersive standalone VR attraction, and the company’s visions for elevating VR experiences through features that range from haptic floor and consoles, to heat and air control, and all the way to smell, as a means to bring players fully into the games they are playing.

Join him through and learn more about the Global Big Data Conference on the event schedule available on their website .

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through SynthesisVR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

ABOUT GLOBAL BIG DATA CONFERENCE

The Global Big Data Conference is regarded as one of the largest and certainly one of the fastest growing conferences in the emerging technology space. This special event brings together business and technology to explore the latest opportunities in different industry verticals. The conference mainly incorporates emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, IoT, Drones, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Augmented Reality and Big Data in the various events conducted annually.

