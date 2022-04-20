Plant Based Food Market Size to Grow by USD 78.95 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Plant Based Food Market finds that increasing intolerance for animal protein among consumers, changing trend of consumers to veganism, and rising consciousness among consumers regarding animal health, are the factors driving the growth of Plant Based Food Market.

The total Global Plant Based Food Market is estimated to reach USD 78.95 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market valued a revenue USD 40.21 Billion in the year 2021, and projected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.90%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “ Plant Based Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Egg Substitutes and Condiments, Others), by Source (Soy, Almond, Wheat, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) ”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Organic Foods

The consciousness among consumers regarding health is increasing at its wildest level. These days’ concerns about food safety issues and increasing residue levels in food are rising swiftly among the consumers. Owing to these concerns and increasing awareness, the consumers are preferring chemical-free food products. As a result, distribution channels such as supermarket, local stores are focusing on organic product offerings. The major supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart, SPAR, Penny Market, CBA, BIM (Birlesik Magazalar), Ahold Delhaize, Tesco, Lidl, Carrefour, and ALDI are increasing their product offering to plant based food. In many countries the restaurants are offering organic menu to health- conscious consumers. Moreover, the rise in number of restaurants, increasing trend of veganism is increasing the demand for organic foods and further propelling the growth of market.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/plantbased-food-market-1486/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Plant Based Food market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.90% during the forecast period.

The Plant Based Food market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 40.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 78.95 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Plant Based Food market.



Increasing Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Lactose Intolerance

Nowadays, along with the increasing population across the globe, the population suffering from obesity, diabetes and lactose intolerance is also increasing. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 39 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2020. Worldwide obesity has nearly tripled since 1975. However, obesity is preventable. Eating nutritious and fresh food, healthy lifestyle, daily exercise are some the factors which helps for healthy life. Thus, increasing the demand for Plant Based Food Market; further propelling the market growth.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/plantbased-food-market-1486/0

Benefits of Purchasing Plant Based Food Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Plant Based Food Market:

Type Dairy Alternatives Meat Alternatives Egg Substitutes and Condiments Others

Source Soy Almond Wheat Others

Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/plantbased-food-market-1486

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Plant Based Food Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/plantbased-food-market-1486/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Plant Based Food Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of developing economies in the region such as China and India which are also one of the major populated countries in the world. Thus, providing large base of consumers and providing opportunity for the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Plant Based Food Market:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Atlantic Natural Foods LLC

Beyond Meat Inc.

Danone SA

Garden Protein International Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Light life Foods Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)

Nestle S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

V bite Food Ltd.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Plant Based Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Egg Substitutes and Condiments, Others), by Source (Soy, Almond, Wheat, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/plant-based-food-market-364913

Recent Developments:

Jan 2020: Nestlé partnered with Bucron and Merit to accelerate the development of plant-based dairy alternatives.

March 2022: Good mylk, the plant-based dairy company, has acquired nutrition brand PRO2FIT in one of the first M&As in India’s growing plant-based sector. PRO2FIT produces plant-based nutrition products such as vegan protein powder and retails across India.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Plant Based Food Market?

How will the Plant Based Food Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Plant Based Food Market?

What is the Plant Based Food market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Plant Based Food Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Plant Based Food Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• Dairy Alternatives



• Meat Alternatives



• Egg Substitutes and Condiments



• Others



• Source



• Soy



• Almond



• Wheat



• Others



• Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online Stores



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Amy's Kitchen Inc.



• Atlantic Natural Foods LLC



• Beyond Meat Inc.



• Danone SA



• Garden Protein International Inc.



• Impossible Foods Inc.



• Light life Foods Inc. (Maple Leaf Foods Inc.)



• Nestle S.A.



• Tyson Foods Inc.



• V bite Food Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/plantbased-food-market-1486/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/prepacked-chromatography-columns-market-1470

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/prepacked-chromatography-columns-market-1470 Organic Fruits And Vegetables Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market-1226

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-fruits-and-vegetables-market-1226 Organic Rice Protein Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-rice-protein-market-1225

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/organic-rice-protein-market-1225 Digital Therapeutics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-therapeutics-market-1327

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: