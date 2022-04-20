High Bar Brands hires Northeast Territory Manager

OWATONNA, Minn., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy-duty aftermarket supplier High Bar Brands has hired Julian Hansen as its new Northeast Territory Manager.

HBB Northeast Regional Manager Tyler Blaedorn says Hansen’s sales experience and interview skills won him over.

“Julian came from the forklift tire business where he helped grow a small company to over a billion-dollar company,” Blaedorn said.

“I have over 20 years of experience working with industrial manufacturing companies and HBB is very similar in many ways,” Hansen said.

Hansen grew up in several places – Florida, Virginia, Texas – and currently lives in New Hampshire.

“I’m really looking forward to being out on the road in the Northeast Territory and connecting, and in some cases reconnecting, with HBB customers and strengthening those relationships,” Hansen said.

“Julian has many years of traveling the Northeast, with many contacts in trucking fleets, repair shops, and distributors,” Blaedorn said. “He is a great addition to High Bar Brands."

Contact Julian Hansen at jhansen@highbarbrands.com.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our company was born from the partnership between two solution-based brands – Minimizer and Premier Manufacturing. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a robust distribution network. We pride ourselves on delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user.

Employees are afforded best-in-class operations equipment, creating a powerful production facility and efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

