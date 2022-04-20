DeepRoute.ai Unveils the Most Advanced Robotaxi Fleet; Ready for Series Production at an Affordable Cost

A Preview of Future Mobility

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepRoute.ai, an international autonomous driving technology company, announces a leading-edge Robotaxi fleet equipped with its distinctive L4 autonomous driving solution, Driver 2.0. Engineered for mass production and adoption by automakers, this advancement in AV technology previews what’s to come in the transportation industry and the future of L4 consumer vehicles. Composed of 30 SAIC Motor MARVEL R SUVs, the Robotaxi fleet will deploy in Shenzhen, China, in the coming months.



DeepRoute.ai is collaborating with prominent local and global automakers to achieve series production of L4 autonomous driving vehicles and expects to further reduce the current $10,000 cost of the solution by approximately 70%. Driver 2.0 sensor configurations can be customized to meet automakers' needs, equipped with two to five solid-state LiDARs and eight cameras. Its proprietary low-energy consumption computing platform and inference engine combined with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoCs will allow the company to meet automotive-grade standards for series production more quickly. DeepRoute.ai’s camera-based redundancy perception system guarantees autonomous capabilities should other sensors malfunction, in addition to 5G remote control and network safety redundancy fused into the safety-critical systems.

DeepRoute.ai projects that mass production of L4 autonomous driving vehicles equipped with Driver 2.0 will begin in 2024 and be available for consumer purchase afterward. L4 self-driving can first be achieved in areas supported by rich data, while copious L4 consumer vehicles on the road operating in a hybrid model will continuously gather additional data, laying the foundation for the scalability of L4 autonomous driving in other cities. DeepRoute.ai is committed to accelerating L4 commercialization through technology iterations in data collection and analysis, algorithm improvement, simulation, and road testing.

“We aspire to be the top facilitator of smart transportation, bringing high-performance, advanced autonomous driving capabilities to the market at an accessible price. The debut of this groundbreaking Robotaxi fleet offers the industry a vivid sneak peek into the future of L4 Robotaxis and what is possible for the consumer vehicle,” said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. “As our technology advances, our path to commercialization accelerates.”

This fleet distinguishes itself from other Robotaxis in its sleek rooftop design, replacing the traditional bulky sensor suite. With a 360-degree view and 200-meter perception range, the fleet offers high-performance L4 autonomous driving in an urban environment. The entirety of DeepRoute.ai’s Robotaxi fleet across Wuhan, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Fremont, CA, now encompasses a variety of models: GAC Aion, SAIC Motor Marvel R, Lincoln MKZ, Geely, Dongfeng Motors E70 and Ford Mondeo.

About DeepRoute.ai

DeepRoute.ai is an international self-driving technology company committed to advancing urban logistics and popularizing Robotaxis and is also the only autonomous driving company in China with Alibaba Group as a strategic investor. Its team includes leading experts from Ford, Google, Intel, Microsoft, and other innovators.

DeepRoute.ai is the first company to be granted a permit to operate Robotaxis in the Central Business District of downtown Shenzhen, currently servicing over 100 pick-up and drop-off points. DeepRoute.ai is also the first in China to deliver COVID-19 test samples with Robotaxis and provide logistics with autonomous driving medium-duty trucks during local outbreaks. DeepRoute.ai’s technology was recognized with a CES Innovation Award in 2020 and has earned a Passenger Carry Permit from the CPUC.

DeepRoute.ai’s China headquarters are located in Shenzhen, with U.S. headquarters in Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai , follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, Twitter , and Instagram, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube .

