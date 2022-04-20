Web3 Infrastructure Provider Computecoin Notches Success in First Testnet Phase With Compute Capabilities Exceeding the Fugaku Supercomputer

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Computecoin announced that it drew over 200,000 GPUs, CPUs, and storage rigs’ worth of computing resources from around the world in Dome-A, phase one of its testnet that launched in Q4 2021. Computecoin strives to build on the success of Dome-A with the launch of Huygens, the second phase of the Computecoin testnet, which is scheduled to launch in Q2 2022. Computecoin is an infrastructure provider that powers Web3 and metaverse applications by aggregating data centers and mining machines.

Dome-A, phase one of Computecoin’s testnet, launched in November 2021. 210,112 GPUs, CPUs, and storage rigs supplied by computing and storage providers from 25 countries participated in Computecoin’s aggregated testnet, contributing an equivalent of 4,000 petabytes of storage space or 100,000 Nvidia 3080 graphics cards’ worth of computing capabilities. This figure demonstrates the massive amount of computing power hosted on the Computecoin network and underscores the need for a more realistic and attainable Web3 services solution.

Nvidia 3080 graphics cards are a popular choice for resource-intensive computation and contain up to 30.6 teraflops of computing power. Problematically, RTX 3080 graphics cards are expensive, at nearly $700 per card. Computecoin provides more affordable services compared to other legacy providers due to the way it utilizes existing computing resources. The technology developed aggregates and optimizes mainstream blockchain nodes, data centers, and solo idle computers, resulting in the ability to provide such a considerable amount of computing power in a short period.

With 100,000 Nvidia 3080 graphics cards at 30.6 teraflops per card, Computecoin’s testnet equals 3,060,000 teraflops, surpassing the specs for Fugaku, the world’s most powerful petascale supercomputer located at the Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan. It became operational in March 2021, tackles heavy-duty computation, including weather simulation, pharmaceutical research and development, as well as quantum physics. Fugaku can bring 537,212 teraflops of computing power to bear. According to the New York Times, the total cost of the Fugaku project was $1 billion.

Computecoin represents an alternative to expensive, centralized sources of computing power available to developers and teams today. According to Dr. Max Li, founder and CEO of Computecoin, “The costs associated with IDC servers and centralized cloud services, to say nothing of supercomputers, are not practical for a business or project (one without billions of dollars to spare) that needs to run complicated simulations, calculations and models, manage vast amounts of data, or deliver a seamless and immersive online gaming experience. Computecoin stands in the belief that there is a better solution, which the network provides.”

Multiple teams and developers, ranging from NFT creation tools to a virtual avatar studio and a mixed-reality real estate management platform, are building and deploying their projects on Computecoin’s testnet. Other projects that use Computecoin’s technology include STEM, iREAM DAO, Torii Finance, and CCNSWAP, among others. Uverse, a virtual avatar studio developed within the Computecoin ecosystem also utilizes Computecoin’s computing services to deploy its product, marking an important milestone in Computecoin’s vision of serving projects and teams’ development and deployment needs.

Huygens is scheduled to launch in Q2 2022. This next phase of the testnet will build on Dome-A’s success by expanding Computecoin’s base of computing and storage power and fortifying the ecosystem’s capabilities. Computecoin’s storage capabilities will draw an important focus for Huygens to support general services that enterprises and regular users need, including decentralized cloud storage solutions for streaming platforms, NFT collectors, and other sectors.

About Computecoin:

Computecoin is the next-generation infrastructure that powers Web3 and metaverse applications. Our mission is to make global, distributed computing and storage power – the fuel for the metaverse – available for everyone to access, use, and exchange. Computecoin network solves a critical gap in the digital asset ecosystem by allowing developers to easily deploy dApps on a decentralized infrastructure to meet the growing demand of Web3-native products. Learn more at www.computecoin.network.

Medium

Twitter

YouTube

Discord

Telegram

LinkedIn