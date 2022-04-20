Chaparral Energy Completes its Strategic Transformation and Unveils Corporate Rebranding as Canvas Energy

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc., a privately held company, announced its corporate rebranding to Canvas Energy Inc., completing its strategic transformation. The rebranding includes the launch of a new name, logo, website, and updated corporate presentation that build on the Company’s premier operations and financial strength as well as its creative and hard-working employees.



“While we have a long history as a trusted operator in Oklahoma, we have made tremendous progress over the last several years in completely transforming our business. We have clearly articulated our ESG principles and have become leaders in EH&S performance. Our strategy is now centered on sustainable free cash flow generation through efficient low-cost field operations, supported by prudent reinvestment in high-return development drilling and accretive acquisitions. With fresh assets and a strong balance sheet, we have significant flexibility and are able to self-fund our strategy out of operating cash flow. Our new brand represents a renewed sense of purpose, enthusiasm, and commitment to our employees, stakeholders, vendors, and local communities to name a few,” said Chief Executive Officer Chuck Duginski.

“Canvas embodies who we are today and where we are striving to go in many ways. In art, a blank canvas is a platform on which the artist makes their creative mark. To canvas a group or an area is to examine it carefully, leaving no detail unobserved. In sailing, a ship’s canvas is the set of sails that propels the vessel forward under the skillful control of the crew. Our logo also honors Oklahoma’s oil and gas heritage, while leaning forward toward the future.”

Canvas Energy will maintain its headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The updated branding will be rolled out over the coming months, with immediate changes to the website and contact information.

About Canvas Energy

Canvas Energy Inc. is a private oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.canvasenergy.com.