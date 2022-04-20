Acrivon Therapeutics Announces the Appointments of Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen as Chief Financial Officer and Other Senior Executives

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company with proprietary technologies driving a new era of precision-based medicine, today announced the appointments of Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen as the company’s chief financial officer, as well as other senior executives to its management team.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Rasmus who brings to Acrivon broad expertise and a proven track record of more than twenty-five years of successfully driving strategy and operations, including finance, portfolio management, and business development, which will be invaluable as we pursue our growth aspirations,” said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Acrivon. “In addition to Rasmus, I am excited to announce that we have augmented our management team with top talent and accomplished executives in key leadership roles across several functional areas. A critical part of our execution strategy is the strengthening of domain expertise and human resources to further expand on the broad potential of our next generation precision oncology platform and advance our promising pipeline of best-in-class, clinically efficacious targeted oncology agents.”

Prior to his appointment as the chief financial officer of Acrivon, Mr. Holm-Jorgensen was part of the founding team and chief strategy and portfolio officer of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals since its inception in 2015 and through the IPO to the launch of its first product. Previously, he was group vice president and general manager at Synageva BioPharma, where he created a new business unit with a portfolio of multiple rare disease programs following the company’s IPO in 2011 and culminating in the company’s sale for $9 billion. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Holm-Jorgensen drove the successful turnaround of the global commercial audiology organization of the GN Group, a global leader in intelligent audio solutions. From 1996 to 2008, Mr. Holm-Jorgensen worked for Novo Nordisk in Denmark, U.S., Brazil and Mexico, where he held positions of increasing responsibility within general management, economy and planning, portfolio analysis, investor relations for North America and finance for LATAM. Mr. Holm-Jorgensen received an M.S. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and has completed executive training at INSEAD, Stanford University and Harvard Business School.

Mr. Holm-Jorgensen added, “I am very impressed by the company’s proprietary AP3 precision medicine platform, which defines a whole new era of precision medicine and initially is being applied for the accelerated, derisked development of a robust pipeline of precision oncology therapeutics. I look forward to working with the high caliber team at Acrivon to bring our therapies to the patients who can benefit from them the most.”

Additional Appointed Senior Executives

Bruce Close, vice president of Quality and Compliance , is a leader in the design, implementation and oversight of quality management systems and compliance operations. He has over 20 years of experience in GxP quality roles at large biopharmaceutical companies such as Celgene/BMS, Schering Ag/Bayer, and Regeneron. Additionally, he has worked with more than 35 different regulatory health authorities across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, Australia, and Japan.

James P. Dunyak, Ph.D., vice president of Biostatistics is an experienced statistician, modeler, engineer and mathematical scientist with a focus on realizing the promise of precision medicine and translating research achievements to viable commercial products in a highly regulated environment. His prior experience includes leadership roles in biostatistics, research and development, bioinformatics, and clinical pharmacometrics at Certara, AstraZeneca, Metamark Genetics, Novartis, and MITRE.

Joon Jung, Ph.D., vice president and head of Data Science , is a leader in computational and translational science with a track record of successful drug discovery and development, including experience in target identification and optimization, clinical biomarker and patient stratification strategies, and systems biology. He has led data science, translational discovery and informatics at Theonys, Cyclerion Therapeutics/Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and has been a senior research scientist at Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Triad Therapeutics.

Crystal Mercado, global head of Human Resources , is an accomplished human resources executive with expertise in addressing key business opportunities and challenges to develop an engaged workforce, including experience in global talent acquisition and retention across North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC regions. She previously held positions at Kira Pharmaceuticals, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Purdue Pharma, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Thomas P. Nifong, M.D., head of Clinical CDx Operations , has extensive experience leading clinical operations and as a medical director providing strategic and technical expertise, with responsibilities spanning corporate strategy, laboratory operations, regulatory compliance and biomarker development, with direct involvement in commercialization and business development activities. He was a member of the executive management team for companies such as Pacific Edge Diagnostics, Definiens (acquired by MedImmune/AstraZeneca), and Metamark Genetics.

Sam Rua, vice president of CDx Regulatory , is a regulatory affairs and quality assurance executive with experience in global regulatory submissions and registration strategies, having successfully taken investigational product candidates through regulatory processes and to the market in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia. He held positions in regulatory and clinical affairs, quality systems and operations at HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Roche Tissue Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Third Wave Technologies, and Ventana Medical Systems.

John van Duzer, Ph.D., vice president of CMC , is a senior pharmaceutical industry executive with over 30 years of experience in medicinal chemistry research, chemical development programs, and GMP manufacturing to support IND filing and clinical trials. He is the inventor of Lumiracoxib, a marketed cyclooxygenase 2 inhibitor, as well as ricolinostat and citarinostat, which are HDAC6 inhibitors for treatment of multiple myeloma. He held manufacturing and technical operations leadership roles at Collegium Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Mersana Therapeutics, and ActivBiotics Corporation, in addition to being a consultant to Celgene.

About Acrivon

Acrivon is a clinical stage oncology company leveraging its unique, proprietary phosphoproteomics technology called Acrivon Precision Predictive Proteomics, or AP3, in development of its pipeline of oncology drugs. The AP3 platform enables the creation of drug-specific proprietary OncoSignature® companion diagnostics that can be used to identify patients most likely to benefit from Acrivon’s medicines. Through its highly specific patient selection, the company seeks to accelerate clinical development and increase the probability of successful treatment outcome for patients. The company’s pipeline includes the clinically advanced lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a targeted oncology asset in-licensed from Eli Lilly and Company which has demonstrated evidence of durable responses, in solid cancers in Phase 2 trials. Acrivon is also developing additional pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in DNA Damage Response (DDR) and cell cycle regulation. Please visit the company’s website at https://acrivon.com for more information.

