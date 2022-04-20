Stambaugh Ness Welcomes Michael DiOrio as Managing Director, Deltek Sales and Consulting

EAST YORK, Pa., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stambaugh Ness (SN) is pleased to announce the addition of Michael DiOrio as Managing Director, Deltek Sales and Consulting. In this new position, Michael applies over 30 years of experience overseeing large professional services organizations, specializing in P&L management, and resolving complex business challenges. In addition to leading teams in multi-national companies, Michael spent eight years at Deltek as Vice President of North America Consulting & Global Operations.

In his role, Michael will lead SN's award-winning team of Deltek sales and consulting professionals with a focus on strategic growth, talent development and the client experience. Michael's understanding and appreciation for the technological needs of architecture and engineering firms will help prepare our clients to be future-ready.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our senior leadership team. His level of knowledge and experience with technology for professional services firms will be a significant asset as we anticipate and respond to the needs of clients we serve nationally."

About Stambaugh Ness

Stambaugh Ness is a multi-discipline, professional services firm serving clients nationally with a strategic focus on the architecture and engineering, professional services, construction and real estate, and manufacturing industries. Through the Stambaugh Ness family of companies, clients have access to a sophisticated menu of services, including compliance, business and tax advisory, technology, Microsoft solutions, and Deltek ERP software.

The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently-owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms with similar client service goals.

www.stambaughness.com



Contact: Heather Zecher, Managing Director of Marketing

Phone: 717.757.6999 Email: hzecher@stambaughness.com

