ISC Announces Filing of 2022 Management Information Circular

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC”) announced today that it has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC’s May 11, 2022 annual meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders. The materials for the Meeting will also be mailed to shareholders. A copy of the materials along with ISC’s Annual Report for 2021 is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/financial-reports.



The management information circular contains information for shareholders regarding the Meeting, including exercising voting rights on the election of ISC’s Board of Directors and the appointment of ISC’s auditor for the ensuing year. ISC encourages shareholders to access the information and vote by no later than 11:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm EDT (11:00 am MDT) at Innovation Place, 6 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan. A live audio webcast of the Meeting will also be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events.

At the date of the filing of this management information circular, it is the intention of the Company to hold the Meeting in person at the location stated above. We are, however, monitoring developments relating to COVID-19 and will follow the guidance and orders of provincial and federal public health authorities, including any guidance or orders restricting the size of public gatherings. We will announce any changes to the Meeting, which may include changing the date, time, or format of the Meeting, by way of news release which will be available on our website at www.company.isc.ca or from ISC’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

