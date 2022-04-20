MIMEDX to Host First Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on May 4

MARIETTA, Ga., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The MIMEDX senior management team will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184

International Investors: 201-389-0877

Conference ID: 13728444

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

