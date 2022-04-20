Marel: Q1 2022 results published on 27 April, virtual investor meeting on 28 April 2022

English Icelandic

Marel hf. will publish its Q1 2022 interim condensed consolidated financial statements after market closing on 27 April 2022.



Earnings conference call and webcast

On Thursday 28 April 2022, at 8:30 am GMT (10:30 am CET), Marel will host a virtual investor meeting where senior management will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights in the first quarter of the year.

The meeting is webcast live on marel.com/webcast and a recording is available after the meeting on marel.com/ir.

Members of the investment community can also join the meeting through a conference call by dialing:

IS: +354 800 7437 (PIN 37176101#)

NL: +31 20 721 9496

UK: +44 33 3300 9032

US: +1 631 913 1422 (PIN 37176101#)

Financial calendar

Q2 2022 – 27 July 2022

Q3 2022 – 2 November 2022

Q4 2022 – 8 February 2023

AGM – 22 March 2023

Investor relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has more than 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2021, Marel delivered EUR 1.4 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.