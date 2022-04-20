HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 20 April 2022 at 15:00
HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS – SAARELAINEN, MARKO
Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Marko Saarelainen
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj
LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13428/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-04-14
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900104
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
Further information:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or
Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, maarit.jylha@honka.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2021, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 69.7 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com