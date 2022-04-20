Volunteer Canada & David Johnston Champion Empathy in Action during National Volunteer Week

Former Governor General advocates importance of volunteerism, joining volunteer-supported organizations for roundtable event

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 24 to 30, 2022 Volunteer Canada celebrates Canada’s 24 million volunteers during National Volunteer Week (NVW). The annual celebration is a time to thank and recognize volunteers from coast to coast to coast. This year’s theme, Volunteering is Empathy in Action, highlights how this profound human connection is at the heart of more resilient individuals and stronger communities. To support these efforts, former Governor General David Johnston is joining non-profit, corporate and public sector leaders for a Building Empathy in Action Roundtable on April 29. The event’s goal is to begin the development of a roadmap to put empathy into action, as Canada begins its social recovery from the pandemic.

Empathy is a vital emotion that helps people relate to others. Volunteering helps develop empathy, to see the world through the eyes of others and build awareness around different experiences. It connects people from diverse backgrounds and life experiences in formal and informal settings, building capacity to work collectively and contribute to a vibrant, inclusive society.

“During National Volunteer Week, we celebrate the contributions of Canada’s millions of volunteers – their actions, understanding, and genuine concern for the world around them,” says Volunteer Canada President and CEO Dr. Megan Conway. “Volunteering, putting empathy into action, helps build communities where people feel more connected and more welcome – creating a stronger, more connected Canada.”

Prior to the pandemic four in five Canadians engaged in some form of volunteerism – as mentors, coaches, organizers, supporters, community builders, fundraisers, board members, caregivers, and good neighbours. These diverse ways of giving back and showing empathy are what create caring, collaborative, and compassionate communities. Canada needs empathy in action now more than ever.

As the country imagines its recovery from the pandemic, it also needs structural solutions that support volunteers and organizations that depend on them. A National Voluntary Action Strategy will strengthen and innovate volunteering infrastructure across Canada and will help to future-proof it in more inclusive and robust ways. This includes collaboration with national and provincial governments.

Volunteer Canada also believes in the need to make volunteering accessible to everyone and is working to address barriers limiting justice, equity and inclusion for volunteers from diverse backgrounds. Honest reflection on empathy means addressing the real and hidden barriers to volunteering that limit full participation and risks exclusion in our social institutions and communities. Volunteer Canada is committed to working with Black, Indigenous and People of Colour, and other equity-seeking groups to broaden opportunities and perspectives on ways of engaging in volunteerism.

“As we think about the last year, we reflect on the empathy, strength and resourcefulness of volunteers – those who celebrated frontline workers, helped in their neighbourhood, and did not hesitate to act in an emergency,” says Volunteer Canada Board Chair Lisa Mort-Putland. “To every volunteer, we offer heartfelt thanks and acknowledgement this National Volunteer Week.”

Across the country, Volunteer Centres, volunteer-supported organizations, and businesses will host a variety of recognition events throughout the week. Volunteer Canada will hold a series of discussions about the state of empathy in Canada. Canadians are invited to join the conversation as of April 29, 2002, at empathyinaction.ca.

Volunteer Canada provides national leadership and expertise on volunteerism to increase the participation, quality, and diversity of volunteer experiences. Since 1977 Volunteer Canada has collaborated closely with volunteer centres, businesses, non-profit organizations, government, and educational institutions to promote and broaden volunteering. Our programs, research, training, tools, resources, and national initiatives provide leadership on issues and trends in Canada’s volunteer landscape.

