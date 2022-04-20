Empire Communities Awarded Residential Deal of the Year by Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta, Georgia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned builder-developers, is thrilled to have been recognized as the Residential Deal of the Year at the 23rd Annual Best in Atlanta Real Estate Awards. Presented by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Empire was awarded the prestigious accolade in front of a sold out crowd of industry veterans and leaders for their portfolio of Intown communities and industry-leading innovative centralized sales center, Homebase.

Since their arrival to the Atlanta homebuilding scene in 2019, Empire Communities has impacted the city’s urban core in a big way. Recognizing the disconnect between the attainability of homes, desirable locations and functional product design, the North American builder has developed 10 communities in some of Intown Atlanta’s most sought-after locations including Old Fourth Ward, West Midtown, Kirkwood, Grant Park, Summerhill, Chosewood, Reynoldstown and Buckhead. At the anchor of this project is Homebase, a dynamic state-of-the-art sales center centrally located at Brickworks, designed to educate and inspire today’s homebuyers. The Homebase experience offers tailored sales assistance, financial guidance, curated design and elevated customer care all under one roof, empowering buyers on their journey to homeownership.

“We are incredibly proud to have been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle with this honor,” says Caroline Simmel, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Empire Communities. “By pushing industry boundaries and acting as a true disruptor in real estate, we have created a rare generational opportunity to change the way real estate is sold in Atlanta.”

In addition to a new model park in West Midtown, Empire is set to launch 3 highly-anticipated communities this year — Stein Steel in Reynoldstown, Longreen in West Midtown and Zephyr in Chosewood Park, with a number of additional Intown communities on the horizon.

Empire Communities (empirecommunities.com) is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto and Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

