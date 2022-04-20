Earth Alive Announces New Chief Financial Officer Jean-Philippe Lejeune, CPA, CA

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – “Earth Alive” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Lejeune as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.



“Jean-Philippe joins Earth Alive at a pivotal time in the Company’s history, as we are set to embark upon a new chapter of strategic growth,” said Nikolaos Sofronis, Chief Executive Officer, Earth Alive. “He is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the finance and accounting fields, and brings his wealth of knowledge to our executive team.”

Mr. Sofronis continued, “Jean-Philippe is highly skilled in corporate finance, financial valuation, financial modeling, and capital deployments, expertise that will be vital in supporting Earth Alive’s growth strategy.”

In his most recent role, Mr. Lejeune headed up the financial planning team at Pratt & Whitney Canada, where he was responsible for the forecasting of consolidated international operations.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this news release may be forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "accelerate", "growth”, "strategy", “near-term, “plan”, “add”, "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. Factors that could impact or impair the achievements of such events, performance or results include the ability to accelerate our accretive growth strategy, the ability to add in the near-term several new innovative products to our current portfolio and the ability to strengthen our sales and technical teams. All of the information in this news release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

