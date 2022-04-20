MUZHU MINING RETAINS MARKET ONE MEDIA GROUP INC.

Vancouver, B.C., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (“Muzhu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a media services contract with Market One Media Group Inc. (“Market One”) with an effective date of April 19, 2022 and executed on April 18, 2022 (the “Media Contract”). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Media Contract, Market One will be responsible for the administration and management of the Company’s social media platforms as well as engaging with other digital information outlets.



The Media Contract is for a term of one year an provides for total compensation equalling $101,250 plus GST to be paid to Market One in connection with the services contemplated therein.

Donald Baxter, Muzhu Mining’s CEO commented, “We are pleased to form a working relationship with a professional organization like Market One Media Group Inc.”.

QUALIFIED PERSON (QP)

Donald K.D. Baxter, P.Eng., CEO of Muzhu Mining Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects guidelines and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Donald Baxter, P. ENG

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 1-226-455-5644

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds a 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province of China.

