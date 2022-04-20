Innit Expands Partnership With Roche Diabetes Care France for Healthy Eating, Enabling Connection to Blood Glucose Meters

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innit, an innovator in the field of personalized food technology, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Roche Diabetes Care France.

Diabetes has become a global health issue; in 2021, it affected more than one in ten adults worldwide, including around 90% with type 2 in France. Few solutions have emerged to provide concrete support for a balanced diet daily, as part of an overall disease management program.

The first version of the Phil app, launched at the end of 2021, powered by Innit, helps patients understand their pathology, access articles and expert advice, and manage their diet without sacrificing usability or pleasure. The new version now allows patients to connect their Roche Diabetes blood glucose meters to Phil, the everyday companion, and track their blood glucose and HbA1c.

"In type 2 diabetes, one of the first elements of care offered to patients is to adopt a balanced diet combined with physical activity. This needs to be integrated into everyday life in a sustained manner for the long term and it is therefore crucial to be able to offer support to help them stay motivated. For patients equipped with a blood glucose meter, combining the measurement of their blood sugar level makes it possible to assess their effectiveness," said Valérie Armani, Director of Innovation, from Roche Diabetes Care France.

Innit has developed personalized nutrition solutions in collaboration with major retailers, brands and health players to help millions of consumers around the world. In collaboration with a scientific and medical committee including top experts in the United States and Europe, Innit has developed algorithms that can evaluate and compare millions of food products based on each individual's unique needs and integrate them into the meal. These algorithms take into account diets and health problems, allergens and sensitivities, nutrients to add or avoid, or even lifestyles.

"We are honored to work with Roche to provide practical assistance that helps people eat and live healthier, enabling daily adjustments to manage conditions like type 2 diabetes," said Eugenio Minvielle, founder of Innit. "Connecting to blood glucose meters gives people the tools and actionable levers to manage multiple aspects of type 2 diabetes in a single, daily companion solution."

The new version of PHIL is available in France on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

