ProSomnus® Sleep Technologies to Present Three Posters at 2022 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that it will showcase its precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices in three poster abstracts at the 2022 American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Annual Meeting, being held from May 13-15 in Dallas, Texas.



ProSomnus researchers will present the three abstracts simultaneously on Saturday, May 14 at 10:00am central time and again at 4:00pm.

Now in its 30th iteration, the AADSM Annual Meeting is attended by dentists, dental team members, physicians, scientists, and other health care professionals who treat or have an interest in treating patients with sleep-disordered breathing.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), which affects over 74 million Americans and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented devices are a more comfortable and less invasive alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to more effective and patient-preferred outcomes. With more than 135,000 patients treated, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed OATs in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

