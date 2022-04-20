Arcview Portfolio Companies See Substantial Growth

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arcview Group, a vertically integrated events and financial services firm serving the cannabis and industrial hemp and psychedelic industries, is proud of the continued success of its principal investing unit, Arcview Ventures LLC, with their second Investment out of the Arcview Entourage Seed Fund and its 19th Investment out of the Arcview Collective Fund in Nuka Enterprises LLC dba 1906. Arcview’s two highest performing investments for 2021 are Abstrax Holding Inc. and the Blinc Group, Inc.

“Arcview has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry since before the start of legal markets in the U.S. and is continuing to pioneer the market through our member managed, Arcview Collective Fund. The success of these companies is evidence that the fund’s member-driven, collaborative decision-making model leads to better decisions by leveraging the wisdom of the group,” said Jeffrey Finkle, CEO of The Arcview Group.

The newly formed Arcview Entourage Seed Fund is a collaborative effort between Entourage Effect Capital and Arcview Ventures to fund seed and early growth companies in the cannabis and industrial hemp industries and recently invested in Data Crossing, Inc, d/b/a Hoodie Analytics, and an unnamed agriculture technology company. The two best performing companies in the member-managed fund for 2021 with substantial year over year growth are Abstrax Holding, Inc. and the Blinc Group, Inc.

“The funds from The Arcview Group have enabled us to invest further into research and product development to provide our clients with the most innovative terpene flavors and highest quality product experiences," says Max Koby, CEO of ABSTRAX. "Our success this past year demonstrates that brands, manufacturers and consumers desire science and research to empower their cannabis purchases.”

“We received an investment from the Arcview Collective Fund last year and through the help and guidance of its team have been able to utilize their investment to foster exponential growth in our company. We have expanded our footprint overseas and continue to lead the vape industry in technology that gives our clients access to the most innovative products in the space while managing their bottom line,” said Arnaud Dumas de Rauly co-founder and CEO of the Blinc Group.

The Arcview Collective Fund is a member-managed venture fund, a hybrid model between an angel group and a traditional venture fund. The members of the fund range from experienced angel investors and partners in VC funds to executives of successful companies who make decisions on how the fund is run and in which companies the fund invests.

“At Arcview we have been blessed to work with a number of incredible startup companies that have revolutionized the industry and continue to push cannabis far beyond the stigma helping them enter mainstream markets and our daily lives,” added Finkle.

.

The Arcview Group

Arcview is the first vertically integrated professional services firm servicing the cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries, built with thought leadership and social justice at its core. Arcview has been a trusted global leader for over twelve years and a nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and community, providing a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. The Arcview Group's ecosystem of companies includes Arcview Capital, Arcview Consulting & Market Research, Arcview Marketing, Arcview Ventures & Collective Fund, Arcview Events & Experience and Women's Inclusion Network. Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Instagram

Attachment