European Space Agency Selects GTT for Hybrid Cloud, Network and Security Services

MCLEAN, Va., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that the European Space Agency has renewed and expanded its agreement with GTT for cloud networking services. ESA shares Earth Observation data from its satellites orbiting Earth with institutional partners, scientists, businesses and the public. Access to its Multi-Mission data is delivered through GTT Hybrid Cloud and includes security and professional services from GTT, in support of current and future ESA missions, as well as selected Third Party Missions.

GTT delivers a diverse mix of services for ESA to connect its eight cloud and office locations in Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. These GTT services include Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Network and Security Services. The GTT solution hosts more than 8PB of data collected from ESA’s Multi-Mission satellites and enables seamless interconnection across multiple private cloud sites and the public cloud. GTT also provides professional services for ESA, including a dedicated network, security and cloud engineers, security manager and service manager on-premises.

“The satellite data we collect and make available through GTT’s cloud networking services is used in ever more crucial ways for monitoring our planet and in solving today’s climate change and geo-hazard challenges,” said Damiano Guerrucci, Head of Earth Observation Common Services Section at ESA. “We’ve worked closely with GTT for more than a decade, benefiting from its secure and resilient cloud and connectivity services that support us in evolving how we share and manage our Earth Observation data.”

“We are proud to continue supporting ESA’s Earth Observation mission,” said Tom Homer, President, Europe Division, GTT. “When we first began many years ago, we delivered storage to ESA for just 300TB of satellite data. Today, GTT delivers a secure hybrid cloud and connectivity platform that supports the scientific, commercial and public use of more than 25 times that amount of metadata, along with incredible imagery of our evolving planet. It has been a tremendous journey and partnership that we look forward to developing further.”

ESA’s Multi-Mission satellites include the SMOS, Aeolus, Cryosat and Swarm missions.

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe’s gateway to space.

ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.

ESA has 22 Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Slovenia, Latvia and Lithuania are Associate Members.

ESA has established formal cooperation with five Member States of the EU. Canada takes part in some ESA programmes under a Cooperation Agreement.

By coordinating the financial and intellectual resources of its members, ESA can undertake programmes and activities far beyond the scope of any single European country. It is working in particular with the EU on implementing the Galileo and Copernicus programmes as well as with Eumetsat for the development of meteorological missions.

Learn more about ESA at www.esa.int.

