Silo Pharma Produces SPU-21 Liposomes for Rheumatoid Arthritis Study

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc . (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psychedelics as a therapeutic, today announces that it has produced its first batch of Liposomes for use in a preclinical study that will be conducted by Frontage Laboratories, a CRO (contract research organization).

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma stated, “The production and delivery of liposomes for our upcoming study with Frontage advances SPU-21 and allows us to further study anti-arthritic activity in animals. We look forward to sharing the results of the study upon completion and data collection.”

The ability of the SPU-21 to target inflamed epithelium suggest they could be used to target drug delivery. Silo’s novel joint homing peptides can be used to treat autoimmune diseases, including but not limited to Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). This approach could enhance the therapeutic effect of current and future therapies and decrease potential toxicity despite systemic administration of the drug. SPU-21 has potential for the development of fusion imaging molecules and/or nanoparticles to study arthritic pathogenesis.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.