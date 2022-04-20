Global Wireless Power Transmission Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Power Transmission Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless power transmission market reached a value of US$ 10.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wireless power transmission (WPT) refers to the technology of transferring electrical energy from a power source to a device without using interconnecting wires. It primarily uses microwaves, solar cells and magnetic resonance to transfer the energy through a set of transmitter and receiver coils. This technology is commonly used for recharging mobile phones, tablets, cars, drones, transportation equipment and solar-panel arrays in space. It offers enhanced reliability, mobility and convenience while eliminating the use of wires and batteries. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, robotics, heating and ventilation and industrial engineering.



Rapid industrialization, along with the increasing demand for consumer electronics across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There is widespread adoption of WPT technologies among consumers as an effective alternative to wired charging systems for smartphones, laptops, portable MP3 players and digital cameras. This, along with the increasing utilization of the technology for operating robots and drones, is also providing a boost to the market growth. The market is further driven by the rising need for effective charging systems.

For instance, electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with in-motion (dynamic) and inductive WPT charging systems can function on smaller batteries, thereby minimizing the overall cost of operation and carbon emissions into the environment. Other factors, such as the increasing requirement for efficient and reliable power distribution systems and the adoption of WPT-based smart grids, which have enhanced the utilization of WPT systems in smart meters, appliances and other equipment, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wireless power transmission market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, technology, implementation, receiver application and end-use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Devices With Battery

Devices Without Battery

Breakup by Technology:

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Magnetic Resonance

Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Breakup by Implementation:

Aftermarket

Integrated

Breakup by Receiver Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Electric Vehicles

Robots

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Energous Corporation, Humavox Ltd., Integrated Device Technology Inc. (Renesas Electronics Corporation), Leggett & Platt, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NuCurrent Inc., MothersonOssia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Wi-Charge Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global wireless power transmission market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wireless power transmission market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the implementation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the receiver application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global wireless power transmission market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Devices with Battery

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Devices Without Battery

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Near-Field Technology

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Inductive

7.1.2.2 Magnetic Resonance

7.1.2.3 Capacitive Coupling/Conductive

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Far-Field Technology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Microwave/RF

7.2.2.2 Laser/Infrared

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Implementation

8.1 Aftermarket

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Integrated

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Receiver Application

9.1 Smartphones

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Tablets

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Wearable Electronics

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Notebooks

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Electric Vehicles

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Robots

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Consumer Electronics

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Defense

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Power Generation

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Energous Corporation

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.2 Humavox Ltd.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 Integrated Device Technology Inc. (Renesas Electronics Corporation)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Leggett & Platt

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 NuCurrent Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 MothersonOssia

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Samsung Electronics

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 TDK Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Texas Instruments

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.12 Wi-Charge Ltd.

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13 WiTricity Corporation

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

