Focus on Sustainability Initiatives Gains Sodexo – Canada’s Greenest Employer Award 2022

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2022 by Mediacorp Canada. This special designation recognizes our leadership in creating and developing a culture of sustainability. In Canada, Sodexo’s sustainability strategy focuses on four pillars that are aligned with our Global Better Tomorrow 2025 roadmap: prevention of food waste, prevent material waste, promote plant-based meals and responsibly sourcing.



“At Sodexo, our mission is to create a positive, lasting impact, while respecting our communities and taking care of our natural resources. Being named as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers confirms that we are on the right path and encourage us to continue our journey towards a Better Tomorrow while inspiring others to do the same.”



Normand St-Gelais, Director of Corporate Responsibility ( Diversity, Equity and Inclusion , Sustainability and the Stop Hunger Foundation)



Highlights of our environmental leadership initiatives include:



Fighting food waste in our kitchens in partnership with LeanPath , to track, analyze and measure food waste performance with the goal of preventing it before it happens.



, to track, analyze and measure food waste performance with the goal of preventing it before it happens. Partnering with innovative Canadian companies like CANO and Intuitive AI to advance our waste reduction goals and promote a zero-waste culture.



and Intuitive AI to advance our waste reduction goals and promote a zero-waste culture. Joining forces with Humane Society International (HSI) to promote plant-based dining in our accounts across Canada, including plant-based training for Sodexo culinary professionals and swapping 20% of the ingredients we currently use to plant-based.



to promote plant-based dining in our accounts across Canada, including plant-based training for Sodexo culinary professionals and swapping 20% of the ingredients we currently use to plant-based. Sourcing from local, responsible, and diverse suppliers across Canada, as well as prioritizing growing food on-site with partners like Zipgrow and MicroHabitat.



Additionally, Sodexo Canada’s commitment to renewable energy allowed us to achieve four years earlier than planned. Our transition to 100% renewable energy for scope 2 GHG emissions (generated indirectly from the consumption of purchased energy: electricity, heating, and cooling). This achievement (RE100) was possible thanks to our partnership with Bullfrog Power, allowing us to reduce the carbon footprint and support the growth of renewable energy in Canada.



To learn more about our sustainability values, practices and partnerships visit sodexo.ca .

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

10 000 employees

1 million consumers served daily

Recipient of Canada's Greenest Employer Awards 2021

Recipient of Canada's Diversity & Inclusion Employer Awards 2021

RE 100 Achievement (renewable energy) for scope 2 emissions in 2021

Global Ecovadis platinum rating 2020



