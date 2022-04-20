Global Rich Communication Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global rich communication services (RCS) market reached a value of US$ 1,210.90 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5,528.60 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 27.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Rich communication services (RCS) refer to a carrier-implemented text-based protocol, which is designed as an alternative for short message services (SMS) and multimedia messaging services (MMS). It enables users to create group chats, send attachments, like images and videos files, get read receipts, and have support for end-to-end encryption through smartphones. RCS offers various benefits, such as higher-targeted communication to reach consumers, security, better streaming of audio and video, one app functionality, and improved sender verification.
Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Trends:
The widespread adoption of RCS across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), hospitality, entertainment and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, is one of the key factors driving the RCS market growth.
In line with this, the increasing investments in the long-term evaluation (LTE) and IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) for facilitating the next generation of broadband mobile services is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the RCS finds extensive application in the corporate sector for peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging, marketing, campaigning, and advertising strategies, which is further contributing to the market growth.
Apart from this, the strategic collaborations between the key players for advancing RCS and the implementation of universal communication protocol specification by the global system for mobile communications association (GSMA) for enabling operator service interoperability are propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of 5G network and the integration of RCS with several technological solutions, like cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI), voice over long-term evolution (VO-LTE), and application programming interface, to promote the next-generation messaging and chatbot interaction, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global rich communication services (RCS) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on communication type, deployment mode, organization size, application and industry vertical.
Breakup by Communication Type:
- A2P
- P2A
- P2P
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
- Rich Calls and Messaging
- Cloud Storage
- Marketing and Advertising Campaign
- Content Delivery
- Others
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Healthcare
- Retail and E-commerce
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Travel and Tourism
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Global Message Services, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Mavenir plc, SK Telecom Co Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corporation Limited, T-Mobile US Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Communication Type
6.1 A2P
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 P2A
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 P2P
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
7.1 Cloud-based
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 On-premises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Organization Size
8.1 Large Enterprises
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Rich Calls and Messaging
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cloud Storage
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Marketing and Advertising Campaign
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Content Delivery
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
10.1 Healthcare
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Retail and E-commerce
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 BFSI
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 IT and Telecom
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Travel and Tourism
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Global Message Services
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Mavenir plc
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 SK Telecom Co Ltd
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Telstra Corporation Limited
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 T-Mobile US Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Verizon Communications Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Vodafone Group PLC
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 ZTE Corporation
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
