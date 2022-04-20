Global Rich Communication Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rich communication services (RCS) market reached a value of US$ 1,210.90 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5,528.60 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 27.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rich communication services (RCS) refer to a carrier-implemented text-based protocol, which is designed as an alternative for short message services (SMS) and multimedia messaging services (MMS). It enables users to create group chats, send attachments, like images and videos files, get read receipts, and have support for end-to-end encryption through smartphones. RCS offers various benefits, such as higher-targeted communication to reach consumers, security, better streaming of audio and video, one app functionality, and improved sender verification.



Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of RCS across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare, information technology (IT), hospitality, entertainment and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, is one of the key factors driving the RCS market growth.

In line with this, the increasing investments in the long-term evaluation (LTE) and IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) for facilitating the next generation of broadband mobile services is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the RCS finds extensive application in the corporate sector for peer-to-peer (P2P) messaging, marketing, campaigning, and advertising strategies, which is further contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, the strategic collaborations between the key players for advancing RCS and the implementation of universal communication protocol specification by the global system for mobile communications association (GSMA) for enabling operator service interoperability are propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the introduction of 5G network and the integration of RCS with several technological solutions, like cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI), voice over long-term evolution (VO-LTE), and application programming interface, to promote the next-generation messaging and chatbot interaction, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global rich communication services (RCS) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on communication type, deployment mode, organization size, application and industry vertical.



Breakup by Communication Type:

A2P

P2A

P2P

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Rich Calls and Messaging

Cloud Storage

Marketing and Advertising Campaign

Content Delivery

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Travel and Tourism

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Global Message Services, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Mavenir plc, SK Telecom Co Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra Corporation Limited, T-Mobile US Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, and ZTE Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global rich communication services (RCS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global rich communication services (RCS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global rich communication services (RCS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Communication Type

6.1 A2P

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 P2A

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 P2P

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Rich Calls and Messaging

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Cloud Storage

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Marketing and Advertising Campaign

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Content Delivery

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10.1 Healthcare

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Retail and E-commerce

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 BFSI

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 IT and Telecom

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Travel and Tourism

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Global Message Services

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Mavenir plc

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 SK Telecom Co Ltd

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Telstra Corporation Limited

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 T-Mobile US Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Verizon Communications Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Vodafone Group PLC

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 ZTE Corporation

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials



