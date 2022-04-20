Worldwide Cancer/Tumor Profiling Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Hologic and Illumina Among Others

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cancer/tumor profiling market reached a value of US$ 9.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.22 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Cancer/tumor profiling, also known as biomarker testing, refers to a laboratory test or procedure used to identify specific proteins, genes or gene mutations (changes) and other biomarkers in a tumor tissue sample. It assists oncologists in determining if the pathways of a patient's tumor match up with the available targeted therapies. It also aids in routine diagnostics, therapeutic decision-making, and developing personalized treatment plans and therapies for individuals based on the severity of their ailment and genomic build-up. Cancer/tumor profiling also finds extensive applications in personalized medicine, research, the discovery of biomarkers, and the development of screening and diagnostic techniques.

Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Trends:

Cancer/tumor profiling is widely used in oncology research and discovery of biomarkers during the process of drug design, discovery and development. As a result, the widespread prevalence of cancer across the globe represents the primary factor driving the market growth.

Besides this, the growing focus on biomarkers for diagnosis and tumor profiling and the shifting preferences toward personalized medicine among the masses are augmenting the product demand. Additionally, there has been a significant rise in government funding and support for cancer research for the development of advanced techniques to reduce the time taken for the detection and identification of tumors.

Along with this, the recent advancements in molecular biology techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), are accelerating the adoption of cancer/tumor profiling. Furthermore, the increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development (R&D) activities for the launch of novel therapies and new drug designing techniques are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising number of clinical trials, growing adoption of immunoassay techniques, favorable reimbursement policies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cancer/tumor profiling market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on cancer type, technology, technique and application.



Breakup by Cancer Type:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others

Breakup by Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarray

Others

Breakup by Technique:

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Breakup by Application:

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Prognostics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Caris Life Sciences, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG and Sysmex Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cancer/tumor profiling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cancer/tumor profiling market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cancer/tumor profiling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

6.1 Breast Cancer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Lung Cancer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Colorectal Cancer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Prostate Cancer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Melanoma Cancer

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Microarray

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technique

8.1 Genomics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Proteomics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Epigenetics

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Metabolomics

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Personalized Medicine

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Diagnostics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Biomarker Discovery

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Prognostics

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Caris Life Sciences

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Exact Sciences Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Hologic Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Illumina Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 NeoGenomics Laboratories

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Qiagen N.V.

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Siemens AG

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.13 Sysmex Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

15.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl5chw

Attachment