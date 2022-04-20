The global gene cloning services market was valued at $1,983.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $11,524.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.29% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gene Cloning Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Service, Gene Type, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269079/?utm_source=GNW

Despite rapid advancement in the industry, several key issues need to be addressed to facilitate future growth.



Complications associated with large-scale production of cloning vectors and lower transfection efficiency are hampering market growth. Further, some opportunities, such as the rise in demand for gene and cloning services, the limitation of vectors or plasmids, and the development of new economic technologies and services, provide growth to the market.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of service, gene type, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer on the regional level has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as gene cloning services.



Based on region, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America (LATAM)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

