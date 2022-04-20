The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OR Management Solutions Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Type, End User, Mode of Deployment, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269077/?utm_source=GNW

Market Segmentation



• By Type - OR Data Management, OR Communication Solutions, Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS), OR Scheduling Software, OR Supply Chain Management Solutions, OR Performance Management Solutions, Others (Image Analysis, Visualization, Reporting and Documentation)

• By Mode of Deployment - On-Premise Model, and On-Cloud and Web-Based Model

• By End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Brazil, Mexico, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.), United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Rest-of-Rest-of-the-World



Market Growth Drivers



• Growing Demand to Upgrade Operating Room Infrastructure

• Increase in Government Initiatives and Fundings to Promote OR Infrastructure

• Surge in Chronic Diseases and Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population

• Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Solutions



Market Challenges



• High Pricing and Maintenance Cost of OR Management Software

• Increasing Security Breaches



Market Opportunities



• Increasing Demand for Medical Tourism

• Investment in Emerging Markets such as Middle East and Asia-Pacific Countries

• Solutions with Superimposition Capabilities



Key Companies Profiled



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, McKesson Corporation, NEXUS AG, Novanta Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Steris Plc, Avail Medsystems Inc., CaseCTRL (Medovate Technologies, Inc.), OPExPARK Inc., Instrutrack, ReadySet Surgical, Surgio Health, SurgiStream



How This Report Can Add Value



Assuming that the reader is a developer of OR management solutions and software, they will be able to do the following:

• Understand their position as compared to some of the key players in the market

• Stay updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

• Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the adoption of OR management solutions and the entry barriers as a result of it

• Gain insights into which regions to target globally based on factors such as the amount of software integration in operating rooms

• Gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of operating room management solutions

• Identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution



Key Questions Answered in the Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Report



• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global operating room (OR) management solutions market?

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global OR management solutions market?

• How is each segment of the global OR management solutions market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the anticipated revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

• What are the significant developmental strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market, and what are the key regulatory bodies controlling the entry of OR management products to the market?

• Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global OR management solutions market, and what is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

• What compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2022-2031, and which management systems are anticipated to have the most promising growth?

• What are the major technological as well as regional adoption trends pertaining to the global OR management solutions market?

• What are the major technologies employed in the global OR management solutions market, and which is the most dominating technology?

• Who are the key manufacturers in the global OR management solutions market, and what are their contributions?

• What is the growth potential of the different modes of deployment as well as the end users in the OR management solutions market?



Operating Room Management Solutions Market Industry Overview



The global operating room (OR) management solutions market is a huge market comprised of various software solutions that are used in an operating room. These include solutions for data management, inventory management, scheduling and planning of surgeries, communication among surgical staff within and outside the OR, and improved visualization, reporting, and documentation, among others.



While conventional ORs possessed all the equipment required for an operating room to function, the lack of communication among the various components and the lack of automated data management are some of the major drawbacks that led to the rising interest in the implementation of software integrated operating rooms.



The global operating room management solutions market report highlights that the market was valued at $2,023.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $3,699.1 million by the end of 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Drivers



The market is driven by factors such as the increase in government initiatives and funding to promote OR infrastructure, the surge in chronic diseases, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population leading to an upsurge in the number of surgical procedures, growing demand to upgrade operating room infrastructure to ensure patient safety, streamline workflows, and controls costs in operating rooms, and the increased adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) solutions.



Patients’ safety is one of the utmost responsibilities in the operating room.Mistakes in the operating rooms are frequent and may lead to serious consequences.



The integration of OR management solutions helps in ensuring patient safety by providing proper communication, data management, accuracy, and tackling all the medical errors in the OR. Therefore, there has been an increase in demand to upgrade the operating room infrastructure with OR management solutions.



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Challenges



The factors restraining the market growth of OR management solutions include the high pricing and maintenance costs of operating room management software and the increasing security breaches in software.The most significant challenge that medical facilities face is the high costs of the installation of OR management software.



Also, once an operating room management software is installed, it requires to be updated regularly as per the requirements of the user and new upgrades coming in the software, thereby increasing the maintenance costs of ORMs.The yearly maintenance cost of an ORM is likely to be 40-50% of the initial purchasing cost of the software.



Therefore, the lack of affordability is a major factor restraining the growth of the market in emerging economies such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Furthermore, the increasing security breaches in the healthcare sector due to increasing hacking incidents, malware stealing, and accidental or purposeful disclosure of data also act as a restraining factor for the market.



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market Opportunities



The opportunity for growth of the global operating room management solutions market lies in the increasing demand for medical tourism, Investment in emerging markets such as the Middle East and Asia-Pacific countries, and integration of solutions with superimposition capabilities.



Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a deferral of elective surgeries across various clinical areas, such as neurology and cardiology.The pandemic also placed heightened importance on the safety and sterilization protocols followed by the medical institutions.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in the number of non-essential surgeries performed, which subsequently also impacted the usage of ORs.Since operating rooms are a major source of revenue for hospitals, hospitals faced significant losses in revenue owing to the deferral of surgeries.



Therefore, as the pandemic led to a surge in demand for critical respiratory equipment and other supplies required for the management of COVID-19, there was a decline in hospital expenditure with respect to the installation of solutions for OR management.



However, as the recovery phase begins and elective surgeries start to resume, increased demand for OR management software is anticipated as hospitals try to cope with the surgical backlog created due to the pandemic.



Market Segmentation



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market (by Type)



The global operating room management solutions market has been segmented based on the type of products into seven major segments, namely, OR data management, OR communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems (AIMS), OR scheduling software, OR supply chain management solutions, OR performance management solutions, and others (image analysis, visualization, and reporting and documentation).



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market (by Mode of Deployment)



The global operating room management solutions market has been segmented based on the mode of deployment into two major segments, namely, on-premise model and on-cloud and web-based model.



The on-premise delivery model is the oldest model in which the software is housed in the healthcare organization’s in-house computing facility.The organization is solely responsible for the security and maintenance of the servers and hence puts the increased financial burden on the user.



This delivery model is far more expensive than web-based or cloud-based services as it requires the organization to pay a licensing fee for every software installed.



The on-cloud and web-based models involve hosting the software on a cloud or the web, thereby enabling end users such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to access their data from anywhere.Therefore, easy data accessibility and lower cost incurred by healthcare organizations are some of the major factors driving the growth of the segment.



However, concern regarding data breaches is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the segment.



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market (by End User)



The global OR management solutions market has been segmented based on the end user into two major segments, namely, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).



Hospitals account for a larger share of the global OR management solutions market, but there has been a growth in the adoption of OR management solutions in ambulatory surgery centers as well due to a shift in preference from inpatient to outpatient surgeries.



Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market (by Region)



The different regions covered under the global operating room management solutions market include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



North America and Europe are two of the largest markets for operating room management solutions, while developing countries are expected to register strong growth in their adoption shortly.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, McKesson Corporation, NEXUS AG, Novanta Inc. (NDS Surgical Imaging), Omnicell, Inc., Steris plc.



Several start-ups such as Avail Medsystems Inc., CaseCTRL (Medovate Technologies, Inc.), OPExPARK Inc., Instrutrack, ReadySet Surgical, Surgio Health, SurgiStream are also emerging in the OR management solutions market.



In the past few years, the global operating room management solutions market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.Some of the strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings.



The preferred strategy for companies has been new offerings of products followed by partnerships, alliances, and business expansions.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (K.S.A.)

• U.A.E.

• Russia

• Rest-of-rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269077/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________