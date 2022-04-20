Mary Kay’s Partnership with LastPass Strengthens Their Cybersecurity Strategy

The beauty brand implemented password management tools to promote online safety amongst employees

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LastPass, the global leader in zero-knowledge password management, today announced Mary Kay, a top beauty brand and direct seller in more than 40 countries around the world, is in its seventh year of using LastPass to improve its overall security posture.

In 2015, Mary Kay began using LastPass to securely share credentials for its marketing team to deliver confidential materials to partners around the world without putting its business at risk. Fast forward to today and LastPass is central to Mary Kay’s cybersecurity strategy, seamlessly integrating the password manager with other security solutions across all departments within the company. With cyber threats on the rise globally, LastPass offers a convenient solution to reduce the volume of passwords that employees have while ensuring that every access point and login is protected, including those that are not protected with single sign-on, minimizing risks as much as possible.

As part of Mary Kay’s security awareness program, the security team sends monthly communications to keep employees abreast of the current security landscape, including the importance of LastPass and the need for secure passwords. Mary Kay encourages employees to practice safe password behavior not only in their professional lives but also at home, through LastPass’ Families as a Benefit, which provides a complementary Families account for Mary Kay employees.

“LastPass is one of the applications our teams come looking for to enhance our security measures. We no longer need to promote it and that’s why adoption is over 70%,” said Jerry Patterson, Security Engineer Information Security team at Mary Kay. “It’s an easy win for the security team and it’s even easier for the employees to create and manage complex passwords that they don’t need to remember. We wanted a password manager that offered the highest level of security while also providing a simple user experience, which we’ve found with LastPass.”

Following the initial integration, employees across the company now ask to use LastPass as part of their daily work routine – as well as at home, showing the company’s continued adoption. Ultimately, the company is more secure with employees using a password manager that’s providing unique and complex passwords for both their personal and professional accounts.

“We take pride in not only offering businesses the security tools they need to work online safely but also for their employees when they’re at home,” said Dan DeMichele, Vice President of Product Management at LastPass. “We look forward to continually growing our partnership with Mary Kay where their employees are the biggest advocates of applications that help simplify and secure their day-to-day life, and LastPass helps them do just that.”

To view the full case study on the partnership between Mary Kay and LastPass, please click here.

