Redpath Waterfront Festival Returns to Toronto with a Splash!

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Redpath Waterfront Festival (RWF) today announced its return to Toronto’s waterfront with its first in-person festival after two years. From September 17-18, 2022, visitors are invited to a ‘Water Weekend’ which will take place in HTO Park and Sugar Beach . The Festival will celebrate the last weekend of summer by featuring unique on-land and on-water programs including Parks Canada, the Royal Canadian Navy and Theodore TOO Tugboat.



Last year, due to COVID-19, the Redpath Waterfront Festival was reimagined into a two kilometer socially distanced trail featuring augmented reality, art installations, and local promotions, called the Redpath Waterfront Trail. This year, the festival’s co-producers are excited to return to their roots with a unique two-day festival that will celebrate all-things water.

“After a challenging two years for everyone, we are thrilled to return to Toronto’s waterfront for a weekend of fun, alongside our amazing partners and local waterfront businesses,” said Lea Parrell, Co-producer of the Redpath Waterfront Festival. “From live entertainment to Theodore TOO, this year’s festival will show that the best of times are when you just add water!”

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

See an exciting lineup of local talent on the RBCxMusic Stage in HTO Park and the Bayside Village Stage in Sugar Beach.

Say ‘Toot Toot’ to Theodore TOO Tugboat, the 65-foot working replica of the original TV character.

Visit with the Parks Canada team to learn about protecting the ocean and snap a selfie with their giant inflatable Beaver.

Meet the Royal Canadian Navy crew and learn about what it takes to be a sailor.

Enjoy interactive cultural activities with Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Moccasin Identifier and Indigenous Tourism Ontario.

Enjoy delicious eats from local food trucks at the Billy Bishop Airport Picnic Lounge.

More details and programming to be announced in the coming months.



2022 festival partners include: Redpath Sugar, The Waterfront BIA, Tridel, Hines, First Capital, RBC Royal Bank, Billy Bishop Airport, Porter Airlines, Westin Harbour Castle and CTV.



Visit TOwaterfrontfest.com in the coming weeks for announcements and details. Follow the festival on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter , and use #AtTheWaterfront and #WaterWeekend.

ABOUT REDPATH WATERFRONT FESTIVAL:

The Redpath Waterfront Festival (RWF) is an annual summer event that provides on-land and on-water programming with the goal of promoting Toronto as a premiere waterfront destination. With music, food, nautical programs and entertainment, the festival has something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes a fleet of majestic tall ships to Toronto.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS:

Water's Edge Festivals & Events (WEFE) is an Ontario not-for-profit organization created in 2011 with a mandate to be the driving force behind the successful Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO in Toronto and promote waterfront destinations throughout Ontario with nautical festivals and events.

