Republic Bank Hires Donald Greenleaf as Vice President, Commercial Lending for Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hiring of Donald Greenleaf as Vice President, Commercial Lending for Bucks County. In his role, Greenleaf will be responsible for growing the bank’s commercial loan portfolio as it continues to expand its presence in this key market.



Greenleaf comes to Republic Bank with 25 years of experience in the banking industry. Most recently, he served as a Vice President at Firstrust Bank where he generated new business on both the commercial and retail sides and played a crucial role in growing deposits and loans. Greenleaf spent the first two decades of his career rising through the ranks at Commerce Bank.

“Donald’s expertise in cultivating new business relationships and fostering the professional growth of his colleagues make him an ideal addition to Republic Bank,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “He’s an exceptional leader with a track record of exceeding sales and service goals. We look forward to having him on our commercial lending team in Bucks County.”

Republic Bank is one of the region’s fastest growing financial institutions and continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 34 stores offer the most convenient hours in the region, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers unmatched flexibility. The bank also continuously enhances and upgrades its technology platforms to ensure that it delivers a best-in-class digital experience that is both convenient and secure. Republic Bank offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 34 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT

