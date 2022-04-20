Tactical Resources Introduces Texas REE Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (REE) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to introduce the Southwestern Texas-based Peak Project.



The Peak project found within the Sierra Blanca Complex1 is located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, Texas and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element (REE) project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth.

The project is located within the Sierra Blanca Quarry which is currently operational in the production of ballast (fill) material for the Union Pacific railway2. The Company has an offtake agreement which offers access to tailings material produced as part of the quarry operations. Initial test work has shown REE enrichment in the tailings with further metallurgy and minerology work ongoing. The company intends to advance an extensive sampling and testing program to further evaluate REE opportunity potential.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, advises, “Given the ongoing global uncertainty and news regarding the increasing demand for domestic production of critical minerals, we are confident that if the materials at our Peak asset prove out at commercial grades, the accessibility alone would provide a scenario offering a path to production.”

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements (REE) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan, and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Anna Hicken, P.Geo., of Geomax Consulting, and consultant to Tactical Resources is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of the press release.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to information regarding the tailings which may be acquired under the offtake agreement for the Peak Project, the Company’s intention to advance a sampling and testing program at the Peak Project, and the path to production for REEs at the Peak Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

