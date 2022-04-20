Mudrex Becomes the World's Largest Crypto Index Investing Platform with 250K Investors

BENGALURU, India and SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto asset management platform Mudrex today announced a 2400% increase in platform user base for the first quarter, making it the world’s largest crypto index investing platform. Now with more than 250,000 global users, Mudrex also announced the addition of three new senior executive hires that will be key to its continued growth, including Arnab Kumar as Chief of Staff, Amit Rangari as Head of Legal and Nivedita Kannan as Head of People.

Founded in 2018, Mudrex is a global cryptocurrency platform that does the heavy lifting for everyday investors by making sophisticated and automated investing products easily accessible. The platform’s flagship product, Mudrex Coin Sets, are baskets of cryptocurrencies based on particular themes, enabling users to diversify their portfolios.

“We are proud to bring sophisticated passive-investment tools that have long been enjoyed in traditional markets to crypto investors for the first time, and the incredible spike in our user base is a testament that we are meeting user requirements,” said Mudrex CEO and co-founder Edul Patel. “Looking ahead, product development and education remain core to Mudrex’s offerings and we expect to hit one million investors on our platform by early Q4.”

Now counting 65 full-time staff – a four-fold increase since September of 2021 – Mudrex has grown quickly following the launch of its platform in 2018. Prior to joining Mudrex, Kumar served as the India Director, Fintech Strategy and Investments for Prosus Group; Rangari was General Counsel for Guild Group; and, Kannan was Senior Manager, Talent and Culture at Hubilo.

In March, Mudrex introduced the crypto industry’s first Recurring Investments tool to automate and simplify investments in Mudrex Coin Sets bringing recurring investment capabilities, which have long been popular in the traditional markets, to crypto investors.

About Mudrex

Launched in 2018, Mudrex is a global platform that makes self-directed investing in crypto easy and accessible for all. Founded by Edul Patel (CEO), Alankar Saxena (CTO), Rohit Goyal (VP, DeFi), Prince Arora (VP, Engineering), the Y-Combinator backed enterprise has established a robust investing platform for all kinds of investors. The US-headquartered and Bengaluru-based fintech startup aims to be the largest asset management platform for crypto. For more information, visit Mudrex.com or download the app.