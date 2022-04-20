Through a Partnership with DataOne Software, Duck Creek Provides Vehicle Data for Insurance Quotes Through their Technology Platform

Boston, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced that DataOne Software has become the newest member of its Solution Partner Ecosystem. Duck Creek’s integration with DataOne’s software solutions enables carriers to provide a policy document with accurate and complete vehicle details.

The Anywhere Enabled Integration through Duck Creek’s Content Exchange provides DataOne Software’s data-based solutions, including VIN decoding and vehicle images to some of the nation’s largest dealer direct service providers. Additionally, many of the top solution providers in insurance, fleet management, parts and repair, and vehicle transportation markets are also now provided with this solution. DataOne Software’s Integration with Duck Creek Policy provides Personal Auto Carriers in North America with vehicle data and content within the cloud-based software. Once the policy system has the appropriate year, make, and model information for the vehicle from the policy shopper, or a decoded VIN, the resulting vehicle match provides the necessary vehicle data and an associated image for a personalized and professional user experience.

“As we continue to expand and diversify our ecosystem, we look for solution partners that ensure an exceptional customer experience as the standard,” said Robert Fletcher, Head of Global Solution Partnerships at Duck Creek. “DataOne’s commitment to creating user-friendly products and supporting them as if they themselves were the end-user perfectly fits in with the type of solutions we want to offer through Duck Creek.”

“Accurate and detailed vehicle identification has become a key requirement to offering an impactful digital customer experience that drives conversion,” said Jake Maki, president of DataOne Software. “Partnering with Duck Creek allows us to provide their customers with the vehicle data needed to support the powerful products and solutions they are bringing to market.

About DataOne Software

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises Company, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877.438.8467 or e-mail sales@dataonesoftware.com.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises ("DE") is a leading digital marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple business verticals. DE is an equal opportunity employer and supports a diverse workforce.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.