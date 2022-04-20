BlueLinx to Host Investor Day in New York on June 2, 2022

MARIETTA, Ga., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will host an in-person investor day event at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday June 2, 2022, beginning at 10:00 AM ET. Members of the executive leadership team, including Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a detailed overview of BlueLinx’s strategic priorities and plans for transformational growth followed by a live question-and-answer session.



A live webcast of the event and a link to accompanying materials will be available the day of the event in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations , and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site following the event.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

