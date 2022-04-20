NaturalShrimp Issued Patent Number 11,297,809 for Ammonia Control in a Recirculating Aquaculture System

Patent Incorporates New Novel Improvements to Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species

DALLAS, TX, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), was awarded a new patent on April 12, 2022 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The new patent expands the Company’s electrocoagulation technology as applied to aquaculture both domestically and internationally.

The original United States patent 10,163,199 “Recirculating Aquaculture System and Treatment Method for Aquatic Species” was awarded jointly to NaturalShrimp, Inc. and F&T Water Solutions, LLC on December 25, 2018. NaturalShrimp, Inc. acquired the assets of F&T Water Solutions, LLC on May 20, 2021, therefore providing NaturalShrimp, Inc. with 100% ownership of patent 10,163,199.

NaturalShrimp’s solely owned new patent 11,297,809 “Ammonia Control in a Recirculating Aquaculture System” includes enhancements to the original patent based on new novel improvements realized since applying the electrocoagulation technology for shrimp production over the last several years. This new patent further strengthens the legal protection of the Company’s electrocoagulation technology platform as applied to aquaculture both domestically and internationally.

“The issuance of this second patent reinforces NaturalShrimp’s leadership role in applying our customized electrocoagulation technology for maintaining water quality within recirculating aquaculture systems,” said Tom Untermeyer, CTO of NaturalShrimp. “We will continue to apply for more patents as needed to protect our technology for the Company and for our shareholders.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com.

