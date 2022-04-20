TVTC Visit at AVI

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabian Vehicles & Trucks Industries (AVI) had the honor to host a delegation from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) at their facilities in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). This visit came as an extension of the college seeking Zahid Group expertise in this field to enrich the newly introduced specialty course for diesel engines, where the Zahid Group learning and development team hosted a week-long Foundational Diesel Engine Training Program for the senior trainers of the TVTC.

Eng. Hassan Al-Shehri, former head of the Engines Department, commented, “Thank you very much for the hospitable visit of the factory, which is a fact of pride for any Saudis. We are pleased to have a factory of this size in our country that is able to export high quality trucks outside the Kingdom in accordance with international standards. We look forward for AVI to obtain the Diamond classification award from Volvo Trucks factories in the near future to maintain our distinguished position in the Industrial sector.”

The President of Vehicle Departments at the Jeddah Technical College, Mr. Mohammed Thabet Al Shehri, added that he praised the quality of work in the factory and his visit to the AVI facility exceeded his expectations. Mr. Barig Siraj, Vice President of Group Affairs at Zahid Group stated, “Training in Zahid Group was and still is limited to the employees of the Zahid Group of Companies and their clients, while we also pay special attention to students of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.” The relationship between both parties is considered an investment to achieving the benefits of transferring ideas and experiences from the administration of the institute to the College. As mentioned by Mr. Amr Zawawi, Zahid Group HR Manager, “The relationship between Zahid Group and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation dates back many years, as we have appointed and developed many graduates who are considered major contributors to the development of our business and departments today. This initiative and many others are an example of cooperation and efforts made to achieve our common goals and to develop the partnership to the highest level.”

Zahid Group aspires to make this effective collaboration a success by providing training services to the faculty’s employees in various specializations, adopting its students’ graduation projects, and providing suitable job opportunities for graduates.

